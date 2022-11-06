No. 14 Utah runs past Arizona for third straight win
No. 14 Utah football rushed for 306 yards and forced four turnovers to beat Arizona 45-20 for its third straight win.
No. 14 Utah football rushed for 306 yards and forced four turnovers to beat Arizona 45-20 for its third straight win.
From Salt Lake City, Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson react to No. 14 Utah's 45-20 win over Arizona, the Utes' third straight victory.
Television talking heads and social media pose a threat to the country when they create a climate that encourages attacks on politicians and judges.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 4 Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday night. Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) matched its best start since 2016. The Wolverines' defense played a major role in the comeback, picking off Rutgers freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt three times in third quarter while holding the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) scoreless.
The Warriors have lost four straight and are 3-6 on the season, but are thinking about May and June, not November.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot and an unsparing critic of former President Donald Trump who lost to a Trump-backed challenger in her Wyoming primary in August, said in a statement that Spanberger was focused on finding solutions and “dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.” The GOP nominee in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which is centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and rural communities to the east and west, is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.
Television reality star Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives" told Fox News Digital how "happy" her children are with their blended family since she married Luis Ruelas.
Look at where he has #Michigan!! #GoBlue
Questions by conservative justices on affirmative action suggest their ignorance of basic American history regarding race and civil rights.
A championship is on the line in Game 6.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
The Astros have added a new championship to their era of dominance.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
The Houston Astros bet big on rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña this season. The result is a historic World Series MVP award.
Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday that his father, Jon, died at the age of 63.
The Nets made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to get a victory in Charlotte on Saturday.
Clemson's bid to make the College Football Playoff were dealt a damaging blow when the fifth-ranked Tigers were blown away at Notre Dame.
We'll keep you updated on all the action during Week 10 of the college football season.
They rode with Philly Rob farther than anyone expected, but now the journey is over. By Jim Salisbury
What are your thoughts immediately following the blowout win?
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The jackpot is an estimated $1.6 billion.