No. 14 Utah rolls to sixth straight win over Colorado
No. 14 Utah beat Colorado for the sixth straight season after a 63-21 win. Cam Rising threw for three touchdowns and Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for three as well.
Offensive pass interference on USC quarterback Caleb Williams? Yep!
Who holds the statistical edge in Oklahoma's primetime matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders? From @john9williams
Taking one last look at the Oklahoma Sooners primetime matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in this week's final thoughts. From @john9williams
Penn State may have gotten a boost of NY6 momentum in Week 13
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Michigan rolled, while Ohio State and Clemson saw their seasons go up in smoke to lead the college football winners and losers from Week 13.
Saudi Arabia had two looks from a penalty kick but wasn't able to get past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny
Klinsmann made negative comments about Iranian players’ behaviour towards the referee during their 2-0 win over Wales
A video online shows Oregon's D.J. Johnson appearing to throw a punch at an Oregon State fan after the loss.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block ''O'' in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. Ohio State players leaving the field barely looked their way. Again, Michigan was the best team in The Game, this time by a score of 45-23.
Here's how fans are responding to the Buckeyes' latest loss on social media.
Michigan football beat Ohio State again and wouldn't you know, people love Jim Harbaugh now.
How can the USA qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and what do they need against Iran in their final group stage game?
Cousin's disruptive reputation remains, deserved or not.
If you're still alive and kicking, here are five depressing things we took from Ohio State's embarrassing loss to Michigan on Saturday. #GoBucks
On how proud he is of the teamSo proud of them. Couldn't be more proud. I knew the team was focused and determined as they have been all season.
Can Argentina bounce back after its shocking World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia?
CBS cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of Saturday's Iron Bowl.
For the second year in a row, Michigan football defeated Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten championship game. So who will U-M play?