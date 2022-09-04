No. 14 USC rolls Rice 66-14 to begin Lincoln Riley era

The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season - to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU's units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.