No. 14 USC rolls Rice 66-14 to begin Lincoln Riley era
No. 14 USC returned three interceptions for touchdowns and Caleb Williams racked up over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans routed Rice 66-14 to open the Lincoln Riley era.
No. 14 USC returned three interceptions for touchdowns and Caleb Williams racked up over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans routed Rice 66-14 to open the Lincoln Riley era.
Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in his Cougar debut as Washington State held off Idaho, 24-17, to open the 2022 season.
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington opened the Kalen DeBoer era with a 45-20 win over Kent State in a season opener on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Lincoln Riley's USC debut started with a bang in a 66-14 win over Rice that signified the program's return to college football relevance.
The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Texas next week hosts No. 1 Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2020.
On the heels of a historic trip to the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati opened the 2022 season with a loss to Arkansas.
The board of Macfarlane Group PLC ( LON:MACF ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.009 on the 13th...
It's as if they won't give up
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found the end zone six times Saturday, and sat for most of the second half
The opening weekend of college football season saw some highs and lows, including an impressive performance by defending champion Georgia.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season - to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU's units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovi said she will not be watching the montage on court before her match against Serena Williams because I already know who she is.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.
Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has noticed that Aaron Judge is receiving Barry Bonds-like treatment at the plate after hitting his 50th home run of the season earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the lack of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo as a starting quarterback is a referendum on himself and should "alarm" him.
Shohei Ohtani delivers eight quality innings in one of his finest pitching performances for the Angels, who beat the Astros 2-1 on Matt Duffy's single.
There are three NFL games on the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day slate. Here's info on the schedule, how to watch and more.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
The former Ohio State quarterback transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.
Twerking at weigh-ins was not a spontaneous thing for Ailin Perez.