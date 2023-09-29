No. 14 Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners return to Norman for a matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones in their Big 12 home opener. Oklahoma has historically dominated this rivalry, owning a 79-7-2 advantage.

But two of those wins by Iowa State have come since coach Matt Campbell took over in 2016. The Cyclones have been a thorn in the Sooners’ side. A big reason is the great defense they play.

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock runs a 3-3-5 defense that allows teams to throw stuff underneath but takes away the big plays. No matter if it was Lincoln Riley’s historic offenses or Jeff Lebby’s offense a year ago, Heacock has had success shutting down Oklahoma.

This year might not be any different: The Cyclones bring in the 19th-ranked defense nationally. They also rank 22nd in pass defense. So, the Sooners will have their work cut out for them again this year.

How and When to Watch

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 30, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

According to Weather Bug.

91 degrees at 4 p.m. CT

88 degrees at kickoff

83 degrees at 8 p.m. CT

82 degrees at 10 p.m. CT

Injury Report:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Doubtful (Knee)

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

J.J. Hester, WR: Questionable

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

Reggie Pearson, S: Questionable

R Mason Thomas, Edge: Questionable

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

Iowa State

Cartevious Norton, RB: Probable

Tyler Moore, TE: Questionable

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 92 of 118, 1,227 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception

Andrel Anthony: 21 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Stutsman: 43 tackles, 8 for loss and two sacks

Jaren Kanak: 19 tackles, 2 for loss and one sack

Peyton Bowen: 14 tackles and four pass deflection

Iowa State Cyclones to Watch

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State

Rocco Becht: 77 of 119, 897 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cartevious Norton: 43 carries for 126 yards

Jaylin Noel: 20 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Beau Freyler: 27 tackles, one for loss and one sack

Gerry Vaughn: Four tackles (returning from injury)

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire