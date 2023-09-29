No. 14 Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday
The Oklahoma Sooners return to Norman for a matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones in their Big 12 home opener. Oklahoma has historically dominated this rivalry, owning a 79-7-2 advantage.
But two of those wins by Iowa State have come since coach Matt Campbell took over in 2016. The Cyclones have been a thorn in the Sooners’ side. A big reason is the great defense they play.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock runs a 3-3-5 defense that allows teams to throw stuff underneath but takes away the big plays. No matter if it was Lincoln Riley’s historic offenses or Jeff Lebby’s offense a year ago, Heacock has had success shutting down Oklahoma.
This year might not be any different: The Cyclones bring in the 19th-ranked defense nationally. They also rank 22nd in pass defense. So, the Sooners will have their work cut out for them again this year.
How and When to Watch
Date: Sept. 30, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FS1
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Current Forecast
According to Weather Bug.
91 degrees at 4 p.m. CT
88 degrees at kickoff
83 degrees at 8 p.m. CT
82 degrees at 10 p.m. CT
Injury Report:
Oklahoma
Justin Harrington Cheetah: Doubtful (Knee)
D.J. Graham, WR: Out
J.J. Hester, WR: Questionable
Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable
Reggie Pearson, S: Questionable
R Mason Thomas, Edge: Questionable
Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season
Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season
Iowa State
Cartevious Norton, RB: Probable
Tyler Moore, TE: Questionable
Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: 92 of 118, 1,227 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception
Andrel Anthony: 21 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown.
Danny Stutsman: 43 tackles, 8 for loss and two sacks
Jaren Kanak: 19 tackles, 2 for loss and one sack
Peyton Bowen: 14 tackles and four pass deflection
Iowa State Cyclones to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: 77 of 119, 897 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Cartevious Norton: 43 carries for 126 yards
Jaylin Noel: 20 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown.
Beau Freyler: 27 tackles, one for loss and one sack
Gerry Vaughn: Four tackles (returning from injury)
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.