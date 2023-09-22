No. 14 Sooners vs Cincinnati Bearcats: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. This is the first conference game for both teams.

The Sooners are coming off a 3-0 nonconference slate whereas the Bearcats are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to in-state foe Miami (Oh.). But don’t let that game fool you. The Bearcats had seven trips to the red zone and only scored on four of them, two of which were field goals.

That’s how you beat yourself in a game you should win. This game is going to be a lot more interesting than people think. This is the best defensive line the Sooners have faced to date and could be the best they face all season.

But that doesn’t mean the offense isn’t any good. They rank No. 12 in the nation in total yards and No. 8 in the nation in rushing. The Sooners’ 15th-ranked rushing defense is going to be tested once again and the Bearcats have a very good dual-threat quarterback at the helm.

Not to mention this is going to be Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game, the only time Oklahoma is making the trip as conference foes, and is expected to be a blackout for Cincinnati.

But without giving too much away, let’s dive into how you can watch the Sooners on the road.

When to tune in to see the game

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sept. 23, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

According to Weather Bug.

65 degrees at 10:00 a.m. ET

74 degrees at kickoff

77 degrees at 2:00 p.m. ET

78 degrees at 4:00 p.m. ET

Injury Report

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Doubtful (Knee)

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

J.J. Hester, WR: Questionable

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

Savion Byrd, OG: Questionable

Reggie Pearson, S: Questionable

R Mason Thomas, EDGE: Questionable

Jasiah Wagoner, CB: Questionable

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

Cincinnati

Sammy Anderson Jr. CB: Questionable

Players to Watch:

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 66 of 80, 905 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception

Andrel Anthony: 14 catches for 254 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Stutsman: 30 tackles, 4.5 for loss and one sack

Kip Lewis: 15 tackles

Peyton Bowen: Nine tackles and three pass deflection

Cincinnati

Emory Jones: 55 of 83, 735 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks. Also has 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner: 289 yards rushing and two touchdowns

Xzavier Henderson: 20 catches, 299 yards and one touchdown

Jack Dingle: 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack

Dontay Corleone: Seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one sack

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire