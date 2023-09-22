No. 14 Sooners vs Cincinnati Bearcats: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday
The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. This is the first conference game for both teams.
The Sooners are coming off a 3-0 nonconference slate whereas the Bearcats are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to in-state foe Miami (Oh.). But don’t let that game fool you. The Bearcats had seven trips to the red zone and only scored on four of them, two of which were field goals.
That’s how you beat yourself in a game you should win. This game is going to be a lot more interesting than people think. This is the best defensive line the Sooners have faced to date and could be the best they face all season.
But that doesn’t mean the offense isn’t any good. They rank No. 12 in the nation in total yards and No. 8 in the nation in rushing. The Sooners’ 15th-ranked rushing defense is going to be tested once again and the Bearcats have a very good dual-threat quarterback at the helm.
Not to mention this is going to be Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game, the only time Oklahoma is making the trip as conference foes, and is expected to be a blackout for Cincinnati.
But without giving too much away, let’s dive into how you can watch the Sooners on the road.
When to tune in to see the game
Date: Sept. 23, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV Channel: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Current Forecast
According to Weather Bug.
65 degrees at 10:00 a.m. ET
74 degrees at kickoff
77 degrees at 2:00 p.m. ET
78 degrees at 4:00 p.m. ET
Injury Report
Oklahoma
Justin Harrington Cheetah: Doubtful (Knee)
D.J. Graham, WR: Out
J.J. Hester, WR: Questionable
Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable
Savion Byrd, OG: Questionable
Reggie Pearson, S: Questionable
R Mason Thomas, EDGE: Questionable
Jasiah Wagoner, CB: Questionable
Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season
Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season
Cincinnati
Sammy Anderson Jr. CB: Questionable
Players to Watch:
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: 66 of 80, 905 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception
Andrel Anthony: 14 catches for 254 yards and one touchdown.
Danny Stutsman: 30 tackles, 4.5 for loss and one sack
Kip Lewis: 15 tackles
Peyton Bowen: Nine tackles and three pass deflection
Cincinnati
Emory Jones: 55 of 83, 735 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks. Also has 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Corey Kiner: 289 yards rushing and two touchdowns
Xzavier Henderson: 20 catches, 299 yards and one touchdown
Jack Dingle: 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack
Dontay Corleone: Seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one sack
