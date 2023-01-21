No. 14-ranked TCU rolls to early 22-point lead, defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-60 in Lawrence

For the first time in history, TCU’s basketball team has won a men’s basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Shahada Wells scored 17 points, Mike Miles 15 and Damion Baugh 11 as the No. 14 Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) raced to an early 22-point lead and defeated the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2) 83-60 on Saturday afternoon.

TCU is now 1-10 all-time versus KU in the Jayhawks’ tradition-rich building.

It was one of KU’s most lopsided defeats ever at the fieldhouse. The biggest losses were a pair of 25-point defeats. Texas defeated KU by 25 in the 2020-21 season and Missouri by 25 in 1989. It’s believed to be the second-worst home loss for KU in the 20-year Bill Self era. KU lost by 12 to Baylor in 2019-20 and Texas Tech in 2017-18.

Jalen Wilson scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting while Kevin McCullar had 10 points for the Jayhawks, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped by virtue of an overtime loss Tuesday night at Kansas State.

This marks KU’s first two-game losing streak in league play since last season when the Jayhawks lost 80-70 at Baylor on Feb. 26, 2022 and 74-64 at TCU on March 1.

The Jayhawks also had a 16-game homecourt win streak snapped by the Horned Frogs.

KU hit 39% of its shots to TCU’s 54.4%.

The Horned Frogs, who joined the Big 12 in July of 2012, improved to 4-24 all-time against the Jayhawks. KU entered Saturday’s contest having won two in a row vs. TCU and 10 of 11.

KU’s Gradey Dick, middle, dives for a loose ball between TCU’s Damion Baugh, left, and Rondel Walker during the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The win proved historic for the Horned Frogs as TCU claimed its highest-ranked road win in program history. TCU’s last win over a team ranked No. 2 or better was a 75-72 victory over No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29, 2020.

Baugh scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting as TCU led 14-13 at the 15:21 marko of the opening half. The Horned Frogs went on a 19-0 run that increased to 23-2 to give the visitors a 37-15 lead with 8:58 left in the half. TCU hit 15 of its first 18 shots.

The Jayhawks sliced the gap to 37-26 at 6:51 on a Wilson three-pointer, but TCU built it back to 18 points, 44-26, at 4:44. The lead dipped back to 46-34 on a Zach Clemence bucket at 2:17. However, TCU built it back to 48-34 at 1:50.

As TCU continued to pull away from KU during the second half, Kansas coach Bill Self found it hard to watch. TCU beat KU, 83-60.

By halftime, KU still trailed by 10, 48-38.

Wilson had 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4 of 6 on threes) to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Baugh scored 11 and Wells 10 for TCU, which hit 17 of 29 shots the first half (58.6%) to KU’s 14 of 31 (45%).

The Jayhawks never made a serious run in the final half, and fans started to leave with 5:47 left; many more followed during a timeout with 2:56 remaining.

KU will meet Baylor at 8 p.m. Monday in Waco.