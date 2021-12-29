No. 14 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners: Ducks Wire staff Alamo Bowl predictions

While the past several weeks have been extremely eventful in the news sense of things, the Oregon Ducks will finally get back to business on Wednesday night and take the field for the final time this season, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

It isn’t the glamorous bowl that many were hoping for at the start of the year, nor the glamorous matchup. At one point a few months ago, predicting a bowl game between the Sooners and Ducks would have signified a New Year’s Six game at the very least. Instead, we’re getting a matchup between two interim coaching staffs with a litany of players opting out or having transferred already.

In a sense, it’s a glorified exhibition game where a lot of young players will be given the chance to make a name for themselves on the big stage. As was the case during every week of the season, the managing editor of Ducks Wire, Zachary Neel, will convene with staff writers Don Smalley and Andy Patton to preview the game, set expectations, and ultimately make a final prediction.

Here’s what Ducks Wire thinks about the game against Oklahoma:

Most Impactful Opt-Out

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

Question: There have been a lot of departures and opt-outs for the Ducks ahead of this bowl game. Which one do you think will end up being the most impactful?

Zachary Neel: I think that Kayvon is certainly the most ready-made answer here, but I think that CB Mykael Wright’s decision to opt-out is going to play the biggest role in the Ducks’ game plan, simply because it leaves the defensive secondary incredibly thin. With DJ James also entering the transfer portal, Oregon will now have to rely on a number of players who have very little experience as starting DBs.

Don Smalley: Kayvon Thibodeaux is the obvious answer, but I’m going with Devon Williams. The receiving group was already depleted with him and now that he’s gone, it’s slim pickings. Kris Hutson and his 25 catches are Oregon’s remaining leading receiver.

Andy Patton: Don is right that Thibodeaux is the obvious answer, but there’s a reason for that. When healthy he was one of the most impactful individual players in the entire country, and not having him against Oklahoma will be a huge loss. The rest of this defense, particularly along the defensive line, will need to step up in a big way on Wednesday.

Who Will Break Out?

(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

Question: With so many key players out, we get to see young guys on the roster step up. Who do you think has the biggest breakout on the day?

Neel: Jumping off of my last answer, I think that freshman CB Dontae Manning has a chance to really step up for the Ducks, especially going up against a dynamic offense led by Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams.

Smalley: We’ve been waiting on Seven McGee to break out and it hasn’t happened yet. Maybe the Alamo Bowl will be that game to set himself up for a nice 2022 under a new staff? Hopefully. Byron Cardwell could also have a good day and any one of the receivers.

Patton: With basically all of Oregon’s receivers out for this one, I expect freshman Troy Franklin to get a lot of looks. He only has 14 receptions and a touchdown on the season, but he could be a big part of the offense on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come.

Can We Expect a Scheme Change?

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Mario Cristobal is gone, but much of the former coaching staff is still in place through this final game of the season. Do you expect to see anything wildly different as far as schematics go with Cristobal no longer at the helm?

Neel: Schematics may not be the right word, but I think the philosophy might change a bit for Oregon’s offense. In short, I expect them to take more chances and be aggressive. There was always a belief that Cristobal had a big hand in keeping the Ducks’ offense as conservative as it was, and now that it’s Joe Moorhead and Bryan McClendon calling the shots, I wouldn’t be shocked to see more looks downfield.

Smalley: I’d be surprised if Oregon comes out in a whole new schematic. They might throw the ball downfield more, but when they announced Anthony Brown and not Ty Thompson was going to be the quarterback, that ended all hope of the Ducks being more aggressive with the play-calling.

Patton: It’s tough to change a lot schematically in the middle of a season. However, a new coach and a lot of new players (or guys who haven’t played much this year) could prompt some changes. Anthony Brown is still behind center though, so I think the offense will look largely the same for the final game of the year.

Oregon Ducks MVP?

(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire)

Question: Who do you think will be the MVP of the game for the Ducks?

Neel: I wouldn’t be shocked to see Noah Sewell take over this game on defense and give us a classic performance. Somewhere around 10-12 tackles and 1.5 sacks? I could see that happening. However, if the Ducks can’t keep it close, it will be hard to laud a defensive player.

Smalley: Travis Dye is primed to have a nice game. Oklahoma is missing many defensive players, so the Oregon offense can do some things. I expect Anthony Brown to have a good bounce-back game after the Pac-12 title game debacle.

Patton: Anthony Brown is going to give Oregon fans a positive performance to remember him by. While I don’t think he’ll suddenly be throwing a ton of deep balls, he’ll be efficient against a depleted Oklahoma defense and should have a nice game.

Final Score Predictions

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Last one of the year: What is your final score prediction?

Neel: I think that the Ducks will show some fight, but I simply don’t trust the defense enough without several key pieces at impactful positions. When you put a depleted secondary up against Caleb Williams, it could spell trouble. Give me Oklahoma, 31-20.

Smalley: Both teams are going into this game with interim coaches, but Oklahoma’s “interim” coach is Bob Stoops with 190 wins under his belt. Oregon has Bryan McClendon looking for his first career win. So advantage Sooners and that will be the difference. Oklahoma 28, Oregon 20.

Patton: It’s really tough to ask Oregon to beat a great team without so many of their talented players, and a new head coach, but Oklahoma is facing some similar issues as well. Still, I don’t think Oregon has the manpower to secure a victory here, although I do think it will be close. 35-31 Oklahoma.

