No. 14 Northwestern grinds out win over DWU men at Palace

Jan. 24—MITCHELL — It looked as if Wednesday night's men's basketball contest between Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern College was destined to be a shootout.

Instead, the game turned into a war of attrition.

The Tigers fell to the No. 14 Red Raiders 68-60 at the Corn Palace despite showcasing a stout defense, holding NWC well below its 87.8 points per game average over its last six games.

However, the team's 17.1% first-half shooting percentage set the Tigers back 26-18 at the break, a deficit they were able to overcome but momentarily.

Despite the loss, Tigers head coach Matt Wilber praised his group's fight and energy throughout the game.

"I thought we really competed defensively and did a good job, and it really saved us," he said. "... All the mistakes we made and the things that went poorly for us within our control, from a performance standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, are secondary to how much effort and heart our guys have."

A quick-hitting 3-pointer from NWC's Kaleb Booth opened the scoring, quickly followed by Blaze Lubbers answering with one of his own. However, both teams combined to score only 22 points in the opening ten minutes of the game, as aggressive defense forced both the Tigers and the Red Raiders to play around the perimeter.

Dillon Carlson drained a 3-pointer with 8:07 remaining in the half, beginning a 13-2 scoring run for NWC heading into the break. DWU was 3-of-22 from behind the arc in the first half, unable to force the ball inside in the paint due to the man defense the Red Raiders deployed.

"The paint wasn't available (tonight)," Wilber said, "and the guys that they're playing out there, that was how the defense was set up for them. We shot 41 threes and if we hit five or six more of them, you're going, 'Hey, look at what the score is.' I thought a lot of our shots were good shots."

In the second half, Randy Rosenquist Jr. converted a pair of four-point plays while Diang Gatluak picked up nine points in the span of four minutes to help the Tigers claw back into the game. Sam Aslesen's first points of the night on a 3-pointer with 7:40 remaining put DWU ahead for the first time in the game.

Three free throws made by Carlson at the 7:24 mark began a 14-3 scoring run for the Red Raiders, ultimately proving to be the difference in the game. Alex Van Kalsbeek scored eight points in that span, part of a 20-point second half and 28 for the game. Having the assignment of guarding the 6-foot-6 sophomore was Aslesen, who Wilber thought forced Van Kalsbeek into attempting difficult shots.

"He didn't have a ton of easy baskets," Wilber said about the matchup. "(But) he's that talented. And that's Coach (Kris) Korver, who is historically the best coach in our league, finding ways to get the ball to his best guys. And (Van Kalsbeek) was the guy."

In addition to leading NWC (16-4, 9-3 GPAC) in scoring, Van Kalsbeek also picked up a team-best nine rebounds. Zach LaFave was 7-of-9 from the field en route to 19 points, eight boards, and three steals. Carlson finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The Red Raiders shot 51.9% from the field in the second half and 44.6% for the game.

DWU shot 42.1% from behind the arc in the second half, and outrebounded NWC offensively 14-7. Jakob Dobney led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. Blaze Lubbers posted a double-double of 10 points and 18 rebounds. Rosenquist finished with 13 points on 3-of-7 3-point shooting, and Gatluak had nine points off the bench.

The Tigers (10-10, 5-7 GPAC) will return to the floor for a 3:45 p.m. tip-off against Midland Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Corn Palace. With only eight games remaining in the regular season, the takeaway from Wednesday's matchup for Wilber's team is there's still work to be done.

"We can still get a lot done here and keep going," he said. "We (only) have to talk about that for a split second with this group. We're still interested in getting better as a team."