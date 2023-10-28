Will No. 14 FAMU football celebrate its homecoming in style? Here's our prediction.

It's game day on the Highest of Seven Hills.

And it's homecoming!

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 14 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, hosts Prairie View A&M in a Week 9 Southwestern Athletic Conference at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who's in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 60-24 record and 39-13 with the Rattlers after defeating Texas Southern 31-21 in Week 8.

PVAMU is led by second-year head coach Bubba McDowell, who has a 9-9 record (all with PVAMU). The Panthers return from a bye and last played in a Week 7 shutout loss, 30-0 to Houston Christian.

The Rattlers and the Panthers last met in 1984, when FAMU won 41-8 at Bragg. FAMU owns the head-to-head over PVAMU 4-2.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) goes after Grambling State Tigers quarterback Elijah Walker (3) during a game between FAMU and Grambling State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium on FAMU's homecoming Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

FAMU Rattlers

Running Back Terrell Jennings: 53 rushing attempts for 283 yards, and four touchdowns

Wide Receiver Jamari Gassett: 18 receptions for 239 yards, and three touchdowns

Defensive Lineman Gentle Hunt: 25 tackles, ten for loss, 4.5 sacks

PVAMU Panthers

Quarterback Trazon Connley: 57 completion percentage, 1,281 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions

Running Back Ahmad Antoine: 74 rushing attempts for 380 yards, two touchdowns

Linebacker Keyshawn Johnson: 52 tackles, 3.5 for loss, two quarterback hurries

"Quote It": Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons watches his players get in formation after a timeout during a game against West Florida on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "No one wants to lose their homecoming. [PVAMU] will be motivated to try to come in and steal one from us. There's been some homecoming upsets this year and we're trying to make sure we're not the latest one. I look forward to give ourselves the best chance to make this homecoming edition the best yet."

Bubba McDowell, PVAMU: "We're going into an environment that's going to be hostile and [Simmons] will have his guys ready to go. We got to go out and do our job."

Score Prediction: Florida A&M vs. Prairie View

FAMU 28, PVAMU 17

Weekly Readings: Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Opinion: Recent win, looming homecoming football game testimonial to FAMU's Willie Simmons' path | G. Thomas

'Stay focused': FAMU football players fixated on ignoring distractions of homecoming week

Investing in Champions: Rattler Nation gives as FAMU sports teams continue to put winning product on playing fields

BRAGG DIFFERENT: Could this be the best FAMU homecoming yet? 10 reasons Rattlers are rising

A MUST-WIN: FAMU enters Saturday driven not to be the latest SWAC, HBCU homecoming football game upset

How to watch: What channel is FAMU football vs Prairie View on today? Time, TV schedule for homecoming

Florida A&M (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Prairie View A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) Homecoming Game Information

Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) celebrates with wide receiver Jamari Gassett after they connected for a 58-yard touchdown during a Southwestern Athletic Conference game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, Saturday, October 23, 2023.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers face Prairie View A&M at homecoming | Preview