No. 14 Arizona tops 100 points again, routs Cincinnati in Maui Invitational opener

No. 14 Arizona men's basketball defeats Cincinnati by a final score of 101-93 at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 21 in Lahaina, Maui. The Wildcats improve to 4-0 overall on the season and face No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on ESPN.