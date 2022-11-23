No. 14 Arizona overpowers No. 17 San Diego State to advance to Maui Invitational title game
Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa combined for eight 3-pointers and scored 21 points apiece as No. 14 Arizona men's basketball dominated No. 17 San Diego State, 87-70, to advance to the Maui Invitational championship game. Azuolas Tubelis (14), Oumas Ballo (12) and Cedric Henderson Jr. (10) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who outscored the Aztecs 50-37 in the second half. UA will meet No. 10 Creighton in the championship game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN.