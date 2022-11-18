No. 14 Arizona blows out Utah Tech, every starter scores in double figures
No. 14 Arizona men's basketball improved to 3-0 following its win 104-77 win over Utah Tech. Every Wildcat starter scored at least 14 points.
Cedric Henderson Jr. caught up with Pac-12 Networks after No. 14 Arizona's win over Utah Tech to talk about the team's offense and the learning curve as a newcomer.
Pac-12 Networks Don MacLean and JB Long break down No. 14 Arizona men's basketball's 87-62 win over Utah Tech and how the team's depth puts the Wildcats in a good spot for the postseason.
Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Arizona steamrolled a third straight opponent to open the season, setting a school record for free throw shooting Thursday night in a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech. Coming off a triple-double in his previous game, Kriisa was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 at the foul line while adding four rebounds and five assists. Arizona went 22 for 22 from the free throw line.
