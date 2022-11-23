No. 14 Arizona beats No. 17 San Diego State 87-70 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa scored 21 points apiece and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat 17th-ranked San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

Arizona (5-0) will play No. 10 Creighton in Wednesday's championship game. San Diego State will take on No. 9 Arkansas in the consolation finals.

Azuola Tubelis had all 14 of his points in the first half and Ramey scored 12 for Arizona. A twisting layup by Tubelis on an alley-oop pass gave the Wildccats a 31-15 lead at 5:06 before intermission. Darrion Trammell hit a 3-pointer for San Diego State and turned two steals into layups to help the Aztecs close out the half on an 18-6 run to get within 37-33.

Keshad Johnson had two rebound baskets and a three-point play dunk and San Diego State used a 9-3 spurt to grab a 42-40 lead just 2:40 into the second half. It was the Aztecs first and only lead of the game.

Pelle Larsson sank a 3-pointer, Trammell missed a 3 and Oumar Ballo followed with a three-point play to put Arizona up 46-42. The Wildcats upped their lead to 10 on a Ballo free throw with 11:43 remaining and pushed it to 71-56 on a Cedric Henderson jumper with 6:58 left to play.

Ramey, a graduate transfer from the University of Texas, hit all five of his 3-point shots in his second game with Arizona. Kerr added five assists. Ballo finished with 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Henderson scored 10.

Trammell topped San Diego State with 21 points. Micah Parrish scored 10.

Arizona, which came in leading the nation shooting 62.9% from the floor, shot 58.6% against the Aztecs and made 9 of 20 from beyond the arc. SDSU shot 38% overall and made only 3 of 19 from distance.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25