No. 13 WSU's perfect season ends

Oct. 8—It took the California heat and a stingy UCLA defense to finally end No. 13 Washington State's perfect football season.

The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) committed four turnovers and played their worst offensive game of the sfeason in a 25-17 loss to UCLA (4-1, 1-1) in 90-degree temperature at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. But the Cougars were still in the game until their last drive.

"You win as a team, you lose as a team," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "This one hurts but I know our guys left it all out there and I'm proud of them."

Here's how the game went down:

Blitz, blitz and more blitz

The UCLA defense limited WSU to just 12 rushing yards and brought constant blitzes to pressure quarterback Cam Ward. The result was the QB's worst performance of the season.

Ward went 19-of-39 (49%) for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Coming into the game, Ward had thrown 141 passes without an interception — the most pass attempts without a pick in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

That didn't matter to the Bruins.

UCLA sacked Ward four times, tallied nine tackles for loss and also recovered two costly fumbles.

Star UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu played as advertised with a sack, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

"You talk front seven, they just have waves of these guys coming in," Dickert said. "They're creatures, and I don't say that in a bad way. They're big, long, they can rush the passer, they have aggressive schemes.

"I think they kept us off balance and we couldn't offset it enough to stay ahead of the chains."

Gushing over Gushiken

By far the highlight for WSU was the breakout performance by nickel Kapena Gushiken.

The junior from Maui, Hawaii, took an interception back 88 yards for a touchdown right before halftime to send the Cougars into the locker room with a 10-9 lead.

UCLA had a second down at the 5-yard line and was looking to go into halftime up two scores when Gushiken came off the edge on a blitz and leapt up to grab the ball from Bruins freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

"I came in untouched and all I seen was the quarterback eyeing up the flat, so I jumped and he threw it straight to me," Gushiken said. "And I just took off."

Moore was the only man Gushiken had to beat and the UCLA QB couldn't match his speed.

"It's just one of those plays that kind of gave us a spark," Dickert said. "I felt like we played maybe, especially offensively, our worst half of football but took a lead into the half. (It) gave a little bit of juice and momentum."

Wearing down the Cougs

The third quarter was the definition of a back-and-forth affair.

UCLA took the lead on an RJ Lopez 32-yard field goal and WSU took it back with one of Ward's better moments. With UCLA's signature blitz in his face, Ward tossed the ball out to running back Nakia Watson for a 9-yard TD and a 17-12 lead.

Then Lopez tried another field goal, only for it to be blocked by WSU's Jaden Hicks, who used a swim move to get in front of the kicker.

But by the fourth quarter, WSU's defense started to wear down.

UCLA held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession and the gassed Cougars allowed two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by Bruins running back Keegan Jones.

His 13-yarder early in the fourth gave UCLA the lead for good, 18-17 after the extra point.

WSU had one last gasp late in the fourth quarter, but Ward was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on a designed run on a fourth-and-1 near midfield.

"It's a reminder to stay in the fight," Dickert said. "Things weren't going well, but man we had the ball with an opportunity to score and get a 2-point (conversion) to send this thing to overtime. ... Obviously didn't execute on that fourth down and that one really hurts."

Fumbles by WSU's Cameron Johnson in the red zone in the first quarter and Carlos Hernandez in the second quarter will go down as missed opportunities for the Cougs.

Up next

WSU returns to the friendly confines of Gesa Field, where it's 3-0 this season, to face Arizona and former Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura at 4 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Networks).

"We were in a dogfight of a football game on the road, but guess what? The next opponent isn't going to care," Dickert said. "And that's (why) we've gotta make sure we're coming to work and having one heck of a practice on Tuesday."

WSU 3 7 7 0 — 17

UCLA 0 9 3 13 — 25

First quarter

WSU — Janikowski 32 field goal

Second quarter

UCLA — Loya 11 pass from Moore (kick fail)

UCLA — Lopez 37 field goal

WSU — Gushiken 88 interception return (Janikowski kick)

Third quarter

UCLA — Lopez 32 field goal

WSU — Watson 9 pass from Ward (Janikowski kick)

Fourth quarter

UCLA — Jones 13 run (kick fail)

UCLA — Jones 22 run (Lopez kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WSU, Watson 11-27, Williams 1-0, Ward 7-15; UCLA, Steele 30-142, Jones 3-45, Harden 11-26, Yankoff 1-2, Moore 5-10

PASSING — WSU, Ward 19-39-1-2—197; UCLA,Moore 22-44-1-2-290

RECEIVING — WSU, Williams 8-85, Kelly 5-40, Hamilton 1-39, Hernandez 2-15, Watson 1-9, Johnson 1-7, Jenkins 1-5, Riviere 1-4; UCLA, Matavao 3-76, Sturdivant 4-55, Loya 6-46, Habermehl 1-43, Ryan 2-41, Brown 1-12, Jones 1-6, Steele 1-2

