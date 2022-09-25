No. 13 Utah cruises in conference-opening victory at Arizona State
No. 13 Utah football defeats Arizona State by a final score of 34-13 on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Tempe. The Utes improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Sun Devils drop to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference.