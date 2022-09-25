No. 13 Utah cruises in conference-opening victory at Arizona State

TheStreet.com

As the cruise industry has continued to recover from the pandemic, all three of the major lines, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings , Royal Caribbean Group , and Carnival Cruise Line , have begun adding new ships to their fleets and making other big moves. Royal Caribbean meanwhile, has announced plans to install SpaceX Starlink internet on all of its ships, in an effort to position itself as the most WiFi-friendly cruise ship in the game. Of course, Carnival isn't just going to sit back and let its competitors have all the fun.