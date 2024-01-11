No. 13 UConn routs Providence College women's basketball. Here's what happened.

HARTFORD — The Providence College women's basketball team's losing streak against UConn continued Wednesday night as the No. 13 Huskies cruised past the Friars’ defense by forcing a number of turnovers and capitalizing on transitional offense.

The Friars entered the XL Center ranked 19th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, leading the Big East in that category and holding opponents to just 34.8% shooting from the field. UConn, which leads the league in field-goal percentage at 51.1%, got the best of the Friars in their first matchup of the season, finishing with a shooting percentage of 46.8% as the Huskies defeated Providence, 85-41.

The victory stretches UConn’s winning streak over Providence to 34 consecutive games, with the Friars’ last victory over the Huskies occurring on March 7, 1993. It also marks the second consecutive game that turnovers have stifled the Friars' offensive production.

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards goes up for a shot against Providence forward Olivia Olsen during the first half Wednesday at XL Center in Hartford.

Providence finished with 23 turnovers in its loss against St. John’s on Saturday and then surpassed that total with 28 against UConn. The Friars fall to 8-9 on the season and 2-2 in the Big East.

Providence coach Erin Batth was unavailable for comment.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said the way the Huskies started the game on a 10-0 run and their defensive full-court press set the tone for how the rest of the game would go. With their ever changing lineup that they have due to injuries, he said, it's the way they have to play going forward.

“We really don’t have any other choice,” Auriemma said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to force a turnover every time, but if we can make you maybe speed up a little bit, maybe take some time off the shot clock — anything that we can do to dictate the tempo of the game.”

Auriemma said their defensive pressure is a big part of their offense because it starts when they touch the ball on defense.

UConn guard Ashlynn Shade advances the ball during the first half Wednesday.

“The thing we have to worry about is how much of this pressure can you really put on for 40 minutes, given what we’re dealing with here,” he said. “I also can see it to where there’s going to be times where we’re just trying to conserve energy on the offensive end because we are spending a lot of it on the defensive end.”

The Friars entered the XL Center struggling with two major issues this season in the forms their ball security as well as playing on the road. Providence has turned the ball over 20 or more times in 10 of their 17 games this season and have now fallen to 3-7 in those contests.

They’re also 2-6 playing outside of Alumni Hall.

The loss to UConn marks the second loss for the Friars in as many tries against ranked opponents. Their first happened earlier in the season against No. 4 Baylor.

With an 0-2 record against these teams, the Friars will hope that they can turn things around on the backside of their quick two-game road trip as they now turn their focus to No. 22 Creighton on Sunday.

Friars guard Nariah Scott drives the ball against Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during the first half Wednesday at XL Center in Hartford.

Creighton is currently 12-3 and is coming off a lopsided 89-53 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

Some positive motivation for the Friars moving forward, however, is that the last time they defeated a ranked opponent was last season on Jan. 4 when they defeated Creighton in Omaha.

If the Friars hope to upset Creighton again, they will have to clean up their turnovers as well as find a way to feature go-to forward Olivia Olsen. Prior to Wednesday, Olsen had reached double figures in scoring in each of her last 12 games and has averaged a double-double in Big East play. She finished Wednesday with six points and 13 rebounds.

PROVIDENCE (41): Archibald 1-3 0-2 2, Morales Romero 0-4 0-0 0, Olsen 3-7 0-4 6, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Farrell 3-9 4-4 12, Bandoma 1-1 0-2 2, Sirtautaite 0-0 0-0 0, Eddy 0-0 0-0 0, Efosa 3-12 2-2 8, Hall 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-8 3-4 6. Totals: 14-52 9-18 41.

UCONN (85): Edwards 6-8 0-1 12, Arnold 7-12 2-2 16, Bueckers 5-12 2-2 13, Muhl 4-9 0-0 10, Shade 7-13 0-0 17, Brady 3-7 0-0 7, DeBerry 2-4 0-0 4, Bettencourt 3-5 0-0 6, Samuels 0-9 0-2 0. Totals: 37-79 4-7 85

3-point goals — Providence 4-15 (Archibald 0-1, Morales Romero 0-3, Farrell 2-4, Efosa 0-1, Hall 1-2, Scott 1-4), UConn 7-31 (Arnold 0-2, Bueckers 1-7, Muhl 2-5, Shade 3-8, Brady 1-1, DeBerry 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, Samuels 0-6). Assists — Providence 4 (Efosa 2), UConn 25 (Muhl 13). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Providence 45 (Olsen 13), UConn 39 (Bueckers 9). Total fouls — Providence 11, UConn 17. Technical fouls — None. A — 10,210.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence College women's basketball falls to No. 13 UConn, 85-41