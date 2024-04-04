No. 13 Texas A&M softball team combines for no-hitter against Prairie View A&M

The Texas A&M softball team dropped in the rankings this week and whether they pay attention to them or not, they will certainly be rising back up on Monday following a combined no-hitter on Tuesday against Prairie View A&M.

The No. 13 Aggies (29-7) beat the Panthers (16-15) by a final score of 10-0 in five innings at Davis Diamond, triggering the 10-run mercy rule. Texas A&M scored 2 runs in the first frame, 1 in the second and 7 in the third.

Junior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt (7-1) and graduate student RHP Brooke Vestal teamed up to toss the no-hitter. Leavitt started in the circle and pitched the first 4.0 innings, striking out 7 batters on 58 pitches. Vestal pitched the final frame and allowed 1 walk with 3 Ks on 21 pitches.

Freshman designated player Mya Perez went 2-for-2 with 3 runs batted in and 1 walk. Junior shortstop Koko Wooley was 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 RBI and 1 stolen base.

The Aggies recorded their 11th shutout of the season Tuesday, which ranks eighth-most in the country. Next up for Texas A&M is a three-game SEC series at home versus Kentucky, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CST.

