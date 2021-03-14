No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title

Associated Press
·5 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Texas finally won the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Don’t try telling the Longhorns they didn’t earn it.

After getting a free pass through the semifinals when Kansas withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test, and avoiding mighty Baylor once they reached the title game, embattled coach Shaka Smart’s bunch took advantage of the situation Saturday night with 91-86 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma State.

Matt Coleman poured in a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms had a career-best 21 to go with 14 rebounds, and the third-seeded Longhorns stayed poised during the tense final minutes to win for the first time in seven trips to the finals.

“This is a gift to everyone, whether they’ve supported us or not,” said Smart, whose future at Texas was in question after last season. “And there’s a lot of people that have supported us, and we’re grateful for it. But the most important thing is our guys stayed connected, and I’m just happy they get to experience this feeling.”

It’s the first conference tournament title for Texas since winning the old Southwest Conference in 1995.

“We’ve earned just a little bit of respect from, well, anybody, you know?” Coleman said. “And not that we’re searching for respect. We knew in each other what we had, what we could do.”

Freshman star Cade Cunningham had 29 points to lead fifth-seeded Oklahoma State (20-8), including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, the second of them pulling his plucky team within 89-86 with 6 seconds to go.

The Cowboys immediately fouled Andrew Jones, and he calmly made two free throws to clinch the game.

Isaac Likekele added 13 points and Kalib Boone had 12 for the Cowboys, who fought past No. 10 West Virginia and the second-ranked Bears the previous two days to reach their first Big 12 Tournament title game since 2009.

“It’s so valuable having gone through this,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said, “and the thing I will remind them of probably every day until we play, the next time we have this feeling losing a game, it’s over.

“We need to make sure we have an understanding of that.”

While the Cowboys looked weary early on, the Longhorns appeared fresh from their day off.

They tracked down every loose ball, were quicker in transition and spent most of the first 20 minutes above the rim with a series of alley-oop dunks. Sims and Kai Jones did most of the damage with their size inside, but the Texas backcourt that was so good in the quarterfinals provided plenty of balance.

Coleman and Co. helped the Longhorns (19-7) stretch a 29-25 lead into a 43-33 advantage by halftime.

“They were the aggressors the whole first half,” Boone said. “They looked like they wanted to win. We looked like we just wanted to hang in there for a second.”

It didn’t help Oklahoma State’s cause that it went 0 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Cunningham finally hit the Cowboys’ first 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half, and the All-Big 12 forward kept pouring it on. Cunningham added another moments later as Oklahoma State whittled an 11-point lead to 52-48. And when Texas stretched the lead again, he fed Anderson with a nifty pass to get within 66-59 with 8 minutes to go.

Foul trouble began to set in, though. Cowboys forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe was the first to foul out, and Anderson joined him on the bench when he picked up his fifth foul with Texas clinging to an 81-75 lead and 1:16 to go.

Of course it would be Coleman that helped put the game away.

After hitting the go-ahead foul shots with 1.8 seconds left in a 67-66 quarterfinal win over No. 20 Texas Tech, the senior guard calmly made two more to give the Longhorns an 83-75 lead with 1:15 to go in the championship.

The Longhorns held on from there for their seventh win over a Top 25 opponent this season.

“I can’t even explain it. Nobody knows how much it means for myself and for coach,” Coleman said. “Since the day we stepped on campus, we got the whole team here, I looked to my left and my right and said, `We’ve got some guys. We’ve got the makeup to do something special this season.”‘

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State finished the season on a roll, winning eight of its last nine before the Big 12 title game with a pair of OT victories. The Cowboys beat six ranked teams in the past two weeks to build some NCAA Tournament momentum.

Texas is starting to hit its stride, too, after playing just six games in 35 days due to positive COVID-19 tests in January and February. All seven of the Longhorns’ losses this season have come against teams that were ranked at the time.

UP NEXT

The teams will remain in Kansas City to learn their NCAA Tournament seeding – both should land around the 3-line in the bracket Sunday – and continue with daily COVID-19 testing before departing for Indianapolis.

No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Bubble could decide between Big Ten, Big 12 supremacy

    The precarious situation on the NCAA Tournament bubble could be what decides whether the deep Big Ten or the brutal Big 12 get the most teams into the 68-team field come Selection Sunday. The Big Ten headed into the semifinals Saturday with seven teams with a spot reserved: Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue and Rutgers. The league's biggest rival likewise has seven sure things with Texas set to play Oklahoma State in its title game Saturday night: the Longhorns and Cowboys along with Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas - assuming the Jayhawks navigated a COVID-19 outbreak that bumped them from the Big 12 Tournament.

  • Ewing, Georgetown take Big East, NCAA bid with stunning rout

    The Patrick Ewing-led Hoyas finished a surprising run in the Big East Tournament by rolling past Creighton to take the conference title.

  • Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

    Now the wait begins for Boise State. All three of those teams lost in their conference tournaments Thursday, and while each has reasons to think it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament, that's now out of their hands. Michigan State seems to be in the best shape of those teams after notching big victories over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan toward the end of the regular season, but Tom Izzo's team was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 68-57 loss to Maryland.

  • NFL execs weigh in on biggest questions facing 2021 QB prospects

    The Chicago Bears are expected to be in the first-round quarterback market but must be sure they have answers to these pressing questions.

  • Rick Pitino back in NCAA tournament as Iona wins MAAC title

    Rick Pitino is now the third coach to take five different programs to the NCAA tournament.

  • Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

    Marco Anthony should really get a sponsorship deal out of this.

  • 4 players the Bears could lose to free agency

    With free agency on the horizon, here are four Bears players that will likely sign elsewhere when the new league year begins.

  • Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez deny report of break up, say they are 'working through' things

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

  • Viktor Hovland's mom, watching from Norway, called him out for a penalty at The Players Championship

    Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.

  • Devin Booker scores 35 points, Suns beat Blazers 127-121

    Devin Booker returned from the knee injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game to score 35 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Chris Paul added 19 points for Phoenix, and Mikal Bridges scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Second in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, the Suns have won 17 of their last 20 games.

  • No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Evan Mobley played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and wasn't assertive when he was in the game. Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night. ''Well, he was well rested, so he had a lot of energy, and then he had to go two extra periods in overtime,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets beat Celtics 121-109

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. James Harden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which improved to 25-13 with its 12th win in 13 games. Landry Shamet added 18 points and fellow reserve Jeff Green finished with 11.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bears hopefully put kicking woes to rest, give 5-year deal to K Cairo Santos

    The Bears have a long-term kicker.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/11/2021

  • NBA roundup: Devin Booker-led Suns win fifth straight

    Devin Booker had 35 points and Chris Paul added 19 as the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 127-121 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers, opening the season's second half by extending their winning streak to five games. Mikal Bridges had 18 points while Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne added 13 points each as the Suns first erased a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, then overcame multiple 11-point deficits in the third. Forced to miss Sunday's All-Star Game at Atlanta because of a left knee sprain, Booker looked fit Thursday, going 12 of 21 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.