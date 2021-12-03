No. 13 Tennessee at Colorado: How to watch, listen or stream

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Carlough
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yes, it’s early December, but Saturday’s game against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers is a big one for the 6-2 Colorado Buffaloes. It’s not often that CU gets to host a ranked team in non-conference play, so a win would be big for a number of obvious reasons.

Tad Boyle made it clear that he wants a packed CU Events Center but if you’re unable to make it, there are plenty of other ways to keep up.

How to watch/listen/stream No. 13 Tennessee at Colorado:

  • Location: CU Events Center (Boulder, Colorado)

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

  • Broadcast: FS1

  • Radio: KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (Colorado local)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

List

Power ranking potential offensive coordinator candidates

Recommended Stories