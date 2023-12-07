No. 13 Pitt-Johnstown set to host No. 20 Ashland, Findlay this weekend

Dec. 7—Coach Pat Pecora doesn't spend much time thinking about milestones in his legendary coaching career, but he did take a moment to pause after picking up his 650th dual meet victory — the most in college wrestling history — on Saturday as Pitt-Johnstown beat King 43-3.

"I look at it and say, 'Holy smokes, this is crazy.' I look at it now and then," said Pecora, who spent most of the week leading up to the victory over King in the hospital with complications related to the lung cancer that he is battling. "I never know it and (Pitt-Johnstown sports information director Chris Caputo) will put it in a press release. It makes me look back and think it wasn't that long ago that the record was 617. That feels like yesterday."

To put Pecora's record in perspective, Oklahoma State's John Smith has the second-most victories among active coaches with 477. If Pecora never won another dual, Smith would need to average 15 wins for the next 11 1/2 seasons to catch the Pitt-Johnstown coach.

"I don't look at it as a personal thing, I look at it from the program standpoint, as a family," said Pecora, who is in his 48th season at Pitt-Johnstown. "If it says anything, it's a tribute to the consistency of the program. You've got to win every year."

Pecora will be looking to add two more victories to his total this weekend, as the No. 13 Mountain Cats (4-1) host No. 20 Ashland (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday and unranked Findlay (0-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pecora is supposed to undergo a chemotherapy treatment in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, but expects to be on the Mountain Cats' bench that night.

"Normally, what happens is the chemo treatment takes a couple of days to make me feel bad," Pecora said.

Ashland, coached by Colt Sponseller, brings three highly ranked wrestlers into the dual, with Dan Beemer second at 184 pounds, Nate Barrett fourth at 174 and Drew Wiechers sixth at 157.

Those three should provide challenging matchups for Pitt-Johnstown's Noah Gnibus (184), Tony Salopek (174) and Richland graduate Cooper Warshel (157). Three-time All-American Jacob Ealy (149) and national qualifiers Trevon Gray (125), Dillon Keane (165), Dakoda Rodgers (197) and Isaiah Vance (285) lead the way for the Mountain Cats.

"They're a very solid team, up and down the lineup, and they're going to have good kids," Pecora said of Ashland. "I'm kind of excited to see where we're at. From the first match, (a loss) at West Liberty, I think we've gotten better every single match, but Ashland and Findlay will be the first real test of where we're at. They're two solid programs."