No. 13 Oregon steamrolls Stanford for fourth-straight win

No. 13 Oregon football defeats Stanford by a final score of 45-27 on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, while the Cardinal falls to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 play.