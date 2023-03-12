No. 13 Oregon State downs No. 4 Utah to earn share of Pac-12 title

No. 13 Oregon State women's gymnastics beat No. 4 Utah 197.950-197.700 for the first time in six years at Gill Coliseum on March 11, 2023. The Beavers and Red Rocks both clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular season championship. Oregon State's Jade Carey won the all-around with a 39.825.

Recommended Stories