No. 13 Oregon routs Hawaii in non-conference finale

No. 13 Oregon football defeated Hawaii by a final score of 55-10 on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Eugene. Bo Nix completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns against the Rainbow Warriors.