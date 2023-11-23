No. 13 Oklahoma vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

And just like that, we’ve reached the conclusion of the 2023 regular season. As they old saying goes, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”

Though the results haven’t gone Oklahoma’s way each week, here we sit heading into game 12 with a chance at a 10-win season and an outside shot to play in the Big 12 title game.

Yes, 10 wins and “a shot at a conference title game” aren’t meeting the standards at the University of Oklahoma. However, the improvement we’ve seen from this team from year one of Brent Venables is as important as anything.

There are still things that have to continue to get better. But as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to host the TCU Horned Frogs, one more opportunity awaits for Venables and the Sooners to prove they’re a team on the rise.

Here are this week’s Sooners Wire Staff Predictions for OU vs. TCU.

Sooners Prepared on a Short Week

TCU is a different team from the one that beat Oklahoma like a drum in Fort Worth last season. Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion during that game, may not even play this time. If he doesn’t play, the future of Oklahoma Football, Jackson Arnold, will get his first start. A week of practice and a game plan catered to him should allow Arnold to settle in much easier than he did coming off the bench at BYU.

The Horned Frogs lost a number of key players to the NFL. Josh Hoover has taken over at quarterback for an injured Chandler Morris (yes, the former Sooner). Jared Wiley, Emani Bailey, and Jamoi Hodge have become key contributors for the Horned Frogs.

Will the Sooners play a complete game on Senior Day to send guys like Drake Stoops, Walter Rouse, Isaiah Coe, and Woodi Washington out on top?

I believe Brent Venables has this team ready to roll even on a short week, with potentially their true freshman prepared to make his first career start.

Jackson Arnold throws for two touchdowns. Gavin Sawchuk further solidifies himself as RB1 heading into bowl season with another 100-yard game, while the Oklahoma front seven plays much better than they did against BYU.

Emani Bailey is held under 100 yards rushing, and we see Key Lawrence come up with an interception. Zach Schmit also goes 2 for 2 after the significant public vote of confidence from his head coach.

Sooners 41, Horned Frogs 24

Sooners Pull Away Late

Oklahoma is set to end its season against a team that dominated them a year ago. Dillon Gabriel’s status is up in there due to what Brent Venables called an “upper-body injury.”

The TCU Horned Frogs have found a little bit of a rhythm offensively since turning it over to Josh Hoover at quarterback. They have an elite passing attack. Oklahoma desperately needs Gentry Williams to return.

With it being senior day and Oklahoma looking like a completely different team at home, I think Oklahoma ends up getting the win. I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t close early, with the Sooners eventually pulling away.

Sooners 38, Horned Frogs 27

Sooners Keep Humming

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a much better team at home than they have been on the road. They’re 5-0 at home and in three Big 12 matchups on Owen Field, the Sooners are averaging 46.67 points per game. In their four contests in true road environments, the Sooners are averaging just 27 points per game.

Regardless of who is at quarterback this week for the Sooners, expect the offense to continue to play at a high level at home. The Sooners running game has been really good of late and that should continue against TCU. The Frogs allowed 153 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks. Four weeks ago in their 41-3 loss to Kansas State, the Horned Frogs allowed 343 yards on the ground.

TCU’s offense poses problems in the passing game, but quarterback Josh Hoover has also thrown eight interceptions this season. Oklahoma is No. 2 in the nation in interceptions per game.

Expect the Sooners passing game to continue to thrive in the intermediate part of the field and Gavin Sawchuk continues his strong run over the second half of the season. As Oklahoma sends off its seniors on senior day, Drake Stoops provides another stellar performance, securing an All-Big 12 first team selection in the process.

Sooners 35, Horned Frogs 24

Sooners Sweep the Frogs

Great Teams Cover

Oklahoma struggled last week against BYU, but there is too much at stake for the Sooners this week. TCU makes it interesting in the early kickoff time but Oklahoma stays alive in the Big 12 title race. – Joey Hickey, Longhorns Wire

