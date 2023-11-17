No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs BYU Cougars: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to travel to Provo, Utah to take on the BYU Cougars for the one and only time as conference foes. The Cougars hold a 2-0 lead over the Sooners all-time.

Both wins have been in neutral site games. After starting 3-0, including a win over Arkansas, the Cougars have lost five of their last seven and three straight. Quarterback Kedon Slovis hasn’t played in the last two games and is questionable to play against the Sooners.

The Cougars have the No. 103-ranked defense and the No. 123-ranked offense in the country. The one thing they are good at is forcing turnovers. That’s something the Sooners struggled with in their two losses. BYU ranks No. 18 in the country in turnovers forced. They also rank No. 31 in turnover margin.

The game will be simple. The Sooners will win handily if they don’t turn the ball over or are heavily penalized. The weather could also play a factor, so let’s take a look at some things you need to know about the game.

When to tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast:

According to Weather Bug.

45 degrees at 9 a.m. MT

48 degrees and a 30% chance of light rain at kickoff

53 degrees and a 40% chance of light rain at 12 p.m. MT

54 degrees with a 50% chance of rain at 2 p.m. MT

Injury Report:

Oklahoma

Gentry Williams, CB: Probable

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

BYU

John Henry Daley, DE: Questionable

Darius Lassiter, WR: Questionable

Caden Haws, DT: Questionable

Kedon Slovis, QB: Questionable

Hinckley Ropati, RB: Out for the season

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 229 of 325, 3,069 yards, 25 touchdowns, five interceptions, 11 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk: 69 carries for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

Drake Stoops: 62 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns

Danny Stutsman: 81 tackles, 12 for loss and two sacks

Ethan Downs: 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one interception and 4.5 sacks.

BYU Cougars to Watch:

Jake Retzlaf: 34 of 69 for 314, one touchdown and two interceptions.

LJ Martin: 104 carries for 494 yards and four touchdowns.

Chase Roberts: 39 carries for 524 yards and four touchdowns.

Max Tooley: 74 tackles for 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Tyler Batty: 47 tackles for 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

