No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy: In-game thoughts

Ladies and gentlemen – finally – it’s time.

The off-season has come to an end and college football is set to kick for the 2023 season.

The first game on the last Saturday of August features No. 13 Notre Dame taking on annual rival Navy in Ireland. It’s the third time the two have met in Dublin as the Irish look to start the season in a big way.

Follow here throughout the contest to check in on the latest thoughts in-game. We’ll have some social media reaction and information throughout as well.

Get settled in, enjoy the game, and go Irish!

Let’s go!

Pregame Rain

As we mentioned earlier in the week, rain was in the forecast for Dublin on this Saturday. Well, based on video from those on the ground, that rain has showed up. Hopefully it won’t be enough to make too much of an impact on the play-calling and throwing ability as Navy is coming off a year where they were among the truly elite run defenses in all of college football.

Kickoff set for 2:41 p.m. EST. Get settled in, folks!

Opening Drive Recap

Notre Dame’s opening drive may not have happened without a few frustrations but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t still sweet. A penalty and a drop on a screen pass were yuck but both ultimately overcome.

Audric Estime was the workhorse for the series as his first carry went for a dozen yards, he later converted a 3rd and 10 on a run, and ultimately capped the drive with a short plunge.

Pressure from Navy? Notre Dame decided to run straight at it and gashed the Midshipmen. If that’s a sign of things to come this is going to be a relaxing afternoon.

Tackle the Fullback!

Frustrating first couple of plays by the Notre Dame defense as it seemed like Navy was going to pick up right where they left things off in the second half last year. Then, after two plays, JD Bertrand made a couple of tackles and forced Navy into a fourth down passing situation.

Based on how that ended with a pair of open Midshipmen receivers looking like deer in headlights – that doesn’t feel too threatening today.

