No. 13 Notre Dame-Navy: Pregame Buzz on Social Media

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read
1

After a long off-season that saw entrees and exits from the transfer portal, assistant coaching changes, and a star-studded freshman class join the fold.

The Sam Hartman era (or season) is upon us and for one, I couldn’t be more excited.  Notre Dame doesn’t have sky-high expectations this year – from a national perspective anyway – but this team has a chance to do something really special.

We’ve been waiting for this since the clock hit 0:00 against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl back in late December.  As you could probably expect, the pregame buzz is already strong on social media ahead of Notre Dame’s opener against Navy.

Check out some of the best below:

Notre Dame Football - The Boys are Back!

Navy's Final Practice

Real Ireland Touch on Helmets

Notre Dame Photographer Matt Cashore

Former Notre Dame OL Zack Martin

Uniform Details

ND Freshman Rico Flores, Jr.

Notre Dame PA Announcer

Our Very Own Always Irish - Pregame Speech

Scenes from Pep Rally

The last time...just sayin'

Thinking Down the Road

Day at the Office for Navy

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire