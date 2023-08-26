No. 13 Notre Dame-Navy: Pregame Buzz on Social Media

After a long off-season that saw entrees and exits from the transfer portal, assistant coaching changes, and a star-studded freshman class join the fold.

The Sam Hartman era (or season) is upon us and for one, I couldn’t be more excited. Notre Dame doesn’t have sky-high expectations this year – from a national perspective anyway – but this team has a chance to do something really special.

We’ve been waiting for this since the clock hit 0:00 against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl back in late December. As you could probably expect, the pregame buzz is already strong on social media ahead of Notre Dame’s opener against Navy.

Check out some of the best below:

Notre Dame Football - The Boys are Back!

In 24 hours… THE BOYS ARE BACK#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Vsbf8tJ4dX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 25, 2023

Navy's Final Practice

Real Ireland Touch on Helmets

Notre Dame Photographer Matt Cashore

Here in Dublin, it's technically game day right now… pic.twitter.com/cMYa9xCe5G — Matt Cashore (@mattcashore) August 25, 2023

Former Notre Dame OL Zack Martin

Uniform Details

ND Freshman Rico Flores, Jr.

LOVE THEE NOTRE DAME !!!!! 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/sipN6Bep2l — Rico Flores Jr🕴🏽 (@lil_reek_) August 24, 2023

Notre Dame PA Announcer

Ireland has been a blast – such fantastic hosts and such a beautiful location to open the season. Can’t wait for kickoff tomorrow!! #NotreDame vs. #Navy pic.twitter.com/bStZlm6288 — Chris Ackels (@ChrisAckels) August 25, 2023

Our Very Own Always Irish - Pregame Speech

My preseason speech to the ND team #Notredame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aaJ7uMkPUd — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) August 25, 2023

Scenes from Pep Rally

Notre dame Pep Rally was amazing tonight, let’s Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UwJR7zRFTb — craig woodson (@craigwoodson) August 25, 2023

The last time...just sayin'

The last time Notre Dame started their season in Ireland vs. Navy, they went undefeated in the regular season and competed for the championship. The last time Notre Dame was ranked #13 in the AP preseason poll, they went undefeated and won the championship. Let's go IRISH! pic.twitter.com/Qbk8TTHSbs — Paul Nelson 🐟 (@NDIrishManiac) August 23, 2023

Thinking Down the Road

The next time Notre Dame football plays an international game it should be in France to honor the French heritage. Play Army or Navy near Normandy or in Paris — Dougie Sant (@dougiesant) August 25, 2023

Day at the Office for Navy

Just another day at the office for @NavyFB 🇮🇪⚓️ Pre-game training is well underway! 💪#MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownIreland pic.twitter.com/VFmDeI9wOT — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) August 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire