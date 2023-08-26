No. 13 Notre Dame-Navy: Pregame Buzz on Social Media
After a long off-season that saw entrees and exits from the transfer portal, assistant coaching changes, and a star-studded freshman class join the fold.
The Sam Hartman era (or season) is upon us and for one, I couldn’t be more excited. Notre Dame doesn’t have sky-high expectations this year – from a national perspective anyway – but this team has a chance to do something really special.
We’ve been waiting for this since the clock hit 0:00 against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl back in late December. As you could probably expect, the pregame buzz is already strong on social media ahead of Notre Dame’s opener against Navy.
Check out some of the best below:
Notre Dame Football - The Boys are Back!
In 24 hours…
THE BOYS ARE BACK#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Vsbf8tJ4dX
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 25, 2023
Navy's Final Practice
last practice before gameday#GoNavy | #RollGoats pic.twitter.com/MXYvvoPvsy
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) August 25, 2023
Real Ireland Touch on Helmets
Notre Dame’s Ireland threads 🔥☘️ pic.twitter.com/sKimsMpBQI
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 25, 2023
Notre Dame Photographer Matt Cashore
Here in Dublin, it's technically game day right now… pic.twitter.com/cMYa9xCe5G
— Matt Cashore (@mattcashore) August 25, 2023
Former Notre Dame OL Zack Martin
Great memories from Dublin with my @NDFootball brothers!! GO IRISH BEAT NAVY!! #TBT #goirish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ra6wZUtzyu
— Zack Martin (@thegob70) August 25, 2023
Uniform Details
— Chris Bacsik (@NDFBEquipment) August 25, 2023
ND Freshman Rico Flores, Jr.
LOVE THEE NOTRE DAME !!!!! 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/sipN6Bep2l
— Rico Flores Jr🕴🏽 (@lil_reek_) August 24, 2023
Notre Dame PA Announcer
Ireland has been a blast – such fantastic hosts and such a beautiful location to open the season. Can’t wait for kickoff tomorrow!! #NotreDame vs. #Navy pic.twitter.com/bStZlm6288
— Chris Ackels (@ChrisAckels) August 25, 2023
Our Very Own Always Irish - Pregame Speech
My preseason speech to the ND team #Notredame ☘️
— Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) August 25, 2023
Scenes from Pep Rally
Notre dame Pep Rally was amazing tonight, let’s Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UwJR7zRFTb
— craig woodson (@craigwoodson) August 25, 2023
The last time...just sayin'
The last time Notre Dame started their season in Ireland vs. Navy, they went undefeated in the regular season and competed for the championship.
The last time Notre Dame was ranked #13 in the AP preseason poll, they went undefeated and won the championship.
Let's go IRISH! pic.twitter.com/Qbk8TTHSbs
— Paul Nelson 🐟 (@NDIrishManiac) August 23, 2023
Thinking Down the Road
The next time Notre Dame football plays an international game it should be in France to honor the French heritage. Play Army or Navy near Normandy or in Paris
— Dougie Sant (@dougiesant) August 25, 2023
Day at the Office for Navy
Just another day at the office for @NavyFB 🇮🇪⚓️
Pre-game training is well underway! 💪#MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownIreland pic.twitter.com/VFmDeI9wOT
— Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) August 25, 2023