No. 13 Gonzaga hosts San Diego State as both teams look to bolster nonconference resume

Dec. 29—Halftime

First half

0:00 — SDSU 38, GU 37: Bad end to the half for the Zags, who give up their lead after a 7-0 run over the final 1:23.

3-point shooting remaining a problem for GU, just 3 of 11 from deep.

1:21 — GU 37, SDSU 34: Looking like a career night for Trammell, who heaves a 3 to beat the shot clock and the Aztecs call a timeout. He's up to 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

3:13 — GU 35, SDSU 29: Zags build their lead at the U4 media timeout, as SDSU has made just its last 1 of 9 from the field.

Nembhard doing a bit of everything for GU with seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

7:25 — GU 29, SDSU 27: Zags retake the lead on a nice run of play, with Hickman hitting a step-back 3 and Nembhard finding Watson for an ally-oop.

Ike and Hickman lead with six points apiece at the U8 media timeout. Trammell has 12 for the Aztecs.

11:05 — SDSU 23, GU 19: Trammell a huge spark for the Aztecs off the bench with a quick 10 points as SDSU retakes the lead at the U12 media timeout.

Aztecs 8 of 13 from the field, while the Zags are 7 of 13. SDSU holding the lead with four more points off turnover (8-4). Gregg headed to the line for two free throws when play resumes.

15:52 — GU 11, SDSU 9: Zags take the lead behind five points from Nembhard and four from Ike. Nembhard throws away an unforced error for the Zags first turnover at the U16 media timeout.

19:45 — SDSU 2, GU 0: Aztecs (wearing road black) control the tip and Ike is called for a quick foul. Ledee hits both free throws.

Pregame

For two teams that not only expect to make the NCAA Tournament each year, but make deep runs, tonight's game carries plenty of implications.

Gonzaga and San Diego State have not bolstered much of a resume in their nonconference schedules. The Zags without a Quad One victory in the NCAA's Net Rankings and the Aztecs with a loss to Grand Canyon and unconvincing wins over neighboring UC schools.

When the Zags host the Aztecs tonight, the result will likely carry weight for the seeding committee come March. Tipoff is set 6 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.

Neither team has played in over a week, taking a break for the Christmas holiday.

Series history

San Diego State holds a 2-1 all-time record over Gonzaga, during three meetings in the 2010s. The Aztecs beat GU 72-70 on Dec. 21, 2017 in the last meeting, overcoming a 22-point performance from Zach Norvell Jr.

Game preview

Key matchup: Aztecs' forward Jaedon LeDee takes full advantage of increased minutes

San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee has made one of the biggest year-to-year jumps in college basketball. — Read more

More on the Zags

Cold December: Examining Gonzaga's four-game 3-point-shooting slump

The 3-point-shooting issues Gonzaga stumbled on in December were costly in high-profile losses to Washington and UConn and not quite as discernible in runaway wins against SWAC opponents Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State. — Read more

Former Gonzaga basketball standouts making an impact internationally

The list of former Gonzaga Bulldogs having strong basketball seasons internationally ranges from first-year pros Rasir Bolton and Matthew Lang to 37-year-old Micah Downs. — Read more

Gonzaga's Braden Huff earns second WCC Freshman of Week honor

Braden Huff, Gonzaga's breakout redshirt freshman forward, was named the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week after nearly securing his first college double-double in the Bulldogs' 100-76 nonconference win over Jackson State on Dec. 20. — Read more

Analyst Jay Bilas believes Gonzaga's best basketball has yet to come

Three losses in 2023 have many punching the panic button on this iteration of the Gonzaga men's basketball program. — Read more