No. 13 Ducks stop a 2-game slide with 89-64 win over Hawaii Oregon's Chris Duarte shoots over Hawaii's Samuta Avea, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and No. 13 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-64 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 34 at the break but Oregon (7-2) opened the second half with a 20-1 run to pull away. The Ducks led by as many as 27 points down the stretch.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rainbow Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The victory snapped a five-game Hawaii winning streak over the Ducks in the all-time series. The last win for Oregon came in the 1974-75 season.

Oregon had dropped its last two games, against No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 28 and No. 6 North Carolina the next day at the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Oregon was without starting forward Shakur Juiston because of a lower leg injury. He was averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

Freshman C.J. Walker started in Juiston's place. He finished with a career-high 18 points. Will Richardson added 16 for Oregon.

The Rainbow Warriors had won three straight and were coming off a 58-41 victory over Hawaii Pacific.

Hawaii jumped out to a 13-5 lead over the Ducks early after Stansberry's 3-pointer. Payton Pritchrd's 3 midway through the opening half pulled the Ducks into a 17-all tie, but Oregon was not able to go ahead until Anthony Mathis' 3-pointer made it 22-20.

Oregon's lead was short-lived, though. Stansberry answered with a 3 of his own to put Hawaii back in front.

Pritchard's layup and free throw put Oregon ahead 32-28 with a little more than two minutes left in the half, but the teams went into the break knotted at 34.

Story continues

Stansberry had 14 of his points, including four 3-pointers, to lead all scorers at the half. The senior guard went into the game averaging 18.8 points.

Pritchard opened the second half with a pair of 3s to kick off the Ducks' big run that gave them a commanding 53-35 lead.

Hawaii has been led this season by Chris Gerlufsen while coach Eran Ganot is out on medical leave. Ganot stepped away before the season opener.

BIG PICTURE:

Hawaii: It was Hawaii's first game against a ranked opponent in two years. ... The Rainbow Warriors play their next five games at home.

Oregon: Oregon says Juiston is week-to-week. ... The Ducks have played the most difficult schedule in the nation thus far this season, with four opponents in the top 15. ... Portland Trail Blazer Nassir Little was at the game.

UP NEXT

Hawaii:The Rainbow Warriors host Samford on Dec. 15.

Oregon: The Ducks play at Michigan on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25