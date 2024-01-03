No. 13 Colorado State basketball makes statement in Mountain West opener with win over New Mexico

Colorado State's Jalen Lake(15) goes up to block Lobo's guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.(5) during a game against University of New Mexico at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

On the one hand it can be viewed as job done.

A top-15 team is supposed to win a home conference game.

On the other, it was a statement of intent result.

Both can be true, really.

No matter exactly how you view it, Tuesday was an important victory for the Colorado State men’s basketball team.

The No. 13/14 Rams used a dominant second half to bully past New Mexico 76-68 in a battle of teams who entered the Mountain West opener with 12-1 records and as real threats to win the league.

Here are three thoughts on the game.

Winning the paint

New Mexico (12-2, receiving top-25 votes) seemed likely to win the paint battle in this one. The Lobos were able to score inside at times but the Rams were absolute bullies on the offensive end in the paint.

New Mexico could not keep the Rams (13-1) from getting good looks inside, led by Patrick Cartier.

The smooth-moving feet of Cartier led to bad matchups for New Mexico. Cartier scored 21 points on 8-12 shooting. Joel Scott added 10 points.

Defensively, Rashaan Mbemba provided some vital defensive minutes in the second half as the Rams grew the lead.

CSU used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the second half to pull away before holding off New Mexico's late flurry.

Free throws also proved vital. New Mexico was just 4-11, including 1-8 in the first half as CSU built a 3-point lead at the break despite not playing clean. CSU shot 18-21 from the line.

New Mexico’s stars limited, CSU’s were not

Star guard Jaelen House can be a sparkplug to light a game on fire for the Lobos. He did it to CSU to start league play last year.

Not in this one. He picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench in the first half. Then he was subbed back in and immediately was hit with a third. He sat the rest of the half and nearly 8 minutes to start the second half. Then a few minutes later picked up his fourth foul and angrily went to the bench.

By the time he returned around the 5-minute mark the Rams were up 17 and the game was all-but-over. House had a 3-pointer to cut it to a seven-point game with just over a minute left but CSU was never in threat of losing in the second half.

Donovan Dent, another great guard, picked up two quick fouls and never found rhythm. And Jamal Mashburn Jr. was ineffective all night shooting 5-15 with 13 points.

CSU cutting off that guard trio decided the game.

Meanwhile, CSU’s best players did their thing. Stevens orchestrated a masterpiece.

His first bucket pushed him over 2,000 career points, joining Becky Hammon as the only CSU men’s or women’s players to hit that mark. He added eight assists to his 18 points and was key in the biggest runs of the game for the Rams.

Nique Clifford was strong defensively and notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Important starting marker

The Mountain West is going to be an absolute gauntlet.

As of the start of league play this week the Rams are set for six Quad 1 and six Quad 2 games based on the NCAA NET rankings. In an 18-game league schedule, every night will be a battle.

Therefore every win is big and to be cherished.

CSU has a brutal schedule start with New Mexico, at Utah State (12-1) and at Boise State (9-4). This was a big first one (and a Quad 2 win).

Road wins will be a vital piece to winning the league and the NCAA Tournament resume, so the next week is the next test for the Rams.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball makes statement in Mountain West opener with win over New Mexico