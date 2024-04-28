No. 13 Arkansas nabs series win at No. 7 LSU and looks for sweep on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 13 Arkansas utilized a three-run third inning to claim back-to-back series wins at No. 7 LSU for the first time in program history with a 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park.

Increasing their win total to 34 wins opposed to 12 losses on the year, the Razorbacks also improve to 13-7 in SEC play. Arkansas has won 15 of its last 16 conference road series, dating back to 2020. The series victory solidifies the Hogs’ third consecutive series win vs. the Tigers and their second top-10 ranked road series on the season.

Freshman catcher Kennedy Miller sparked Arkansas offensively with a 2-for-3, two-RBI day that included an RBI double in the second.

Miller came up with her second RBI base knock of the game after obliterating a bases-loaded, RBI single to center in the third. Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson accounted for the other two runs after the duo each drew bases-loaded walks in the third.

Reagan Johnson filed her team-leading 19th multi-hit outing with a 2-for-3 performance while scoring a run in the third. Hannah Gammill, Hannah Camenzind and Cylie Halvorson each peppered a double.

The Hogs captured a 1-0 lead in the second after Miller pelted an RBI double to the left field wall that scored Gammill from second.

Arkansas utilized three different arms throughout the ballgame. LHP Robyn Herron made her 16th start this season and spun the first 2.1 frames, limiting the Tigers to one run on three hits while striking out one and walking three.

Herron retired the side in the first before allowing LSU to even it at 1-1 on a wild pitch in the second.

With one out in the top of the third, Arkansas quickly responded after a pair of bases-loaded walks were issued to Halvorson and Gammill for the 3-1 advantage. Then, Miller knocked in her second run of the game with a single to center for a 4-1 lead.

LHP Hannah Camenzind replaced Herron in the third, walking into a bases-loaded, one-out situation. The Tigers then lined into a double-play to Hannah Gammill at third base, who dove into third to record the inning’s final out and escape the jam.

Camenzind recorded the win (9-1) after hurling 4.1 scoreless innings in the circle and restricting opponents to just four hits while walking two.

In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, LSU walked and then recorded a single to put two on. RHP Morgan Leinstock took over on the mound and logged the final out on a flyout to center to earn her second save this season.

Up Next

The Razorbacks are going after their first-ever sweep over LSU at 1 p.m. CT Sunday at Tiger Park.

Photo by John D. James

