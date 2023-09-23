No. 13 Alabama has big second half in 24-10 win over No. 15 Ole Miss

Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards as Alabama beat Ole Miss. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 13 Alabama overcame a slow start to beat No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10.

The Crimson Tide trailed 7-6 at halftime but scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter as the defense clamped down on the Rebels’ offense.

Alabama’s first score of the third quarter came on its third field goal of the game following a bizarre sequence that led to the Crimson Tide running a quarterback sneak on first down before the kick.

Will Reichard’s third field goal gave Alabama a 9-7 lead and Terrion Arnold got the ball back for the Crimson Tide five plays later when he picked off Jaxson Dart and returned it 37 yards.

BAMA INT 🚨



Terrion Arnold ignites the @AlabamaFTBL crowd with some moves on the return pic.twitter.com/QqULh8yjxW — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 23, 2023

Jalen Milroe then hit Jalen Hale for a 33-yard TD in the back of the end zone as Hale made a phenomenal catch. Saturday's game was Milroe's third start of the season and the first since he didn't play a snap in Alabama's 17-3 win over South Florida in Week 3.

TOUCHDOWN @AlabamaFTBL



Jalen Milroe with a GUTSY throw while getting hit. He remained down momentarily. pic.twitter.com/AOyBdpugPD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2023

Ole Miss was able to cut Alabama’s lead to seven after the TD to Hale, but Alabama responded with one of its most efficient drives of the season. The Tide’s six-play 75-yard drive included five rushing attempts by Jase McClellan as he capped it off with an eight-yard score.

McClellan rushed for 54 yards on the drive and finished the game averaging over six yards an attempt.