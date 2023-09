No. 12 Utah beat Weber State 31-7 in Salt Lake City for the Utes 16th straight game at home on September 16, 2023. Quarterback Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards, rushed for 71 and score two touchdowns in his first career start. Lander Barton had a pick six, making it the 20th consecutive season with an interception for a touchdown for Utah, longest active streak in FBS.