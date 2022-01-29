No. 12 UK dealing with roster numbers going to No. 5 Kansas

Jan. 29—Kentucky has dealt with injuries, sickness and player availability issues a lot already this season.

Who might or might not be available for the No. 12 Wildcats was foremost on the minds of BBN as they travel to a marquee game at No. 5 Kansas on Saturday.

TyTy Washington suffered an ankle injury against Auburn and missed the Mississippi State game on Tuesday. He has been listed as day-to-day but UK coach John Calipari didn't sound optimistic about Washington returning for Kansas.

"If TyTy is not 100% this isn't a game you play a guy at 80%. It's just not," Calipari said Friday.

Sahvir Wheeler, Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz are the three guards listed as likely starters on Saturday.

There has been considerable interest in whether Shaedon Sharpe is ready to go after joining the team three weeks ago. The 6-foot-6 guard was ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports before enrolling at UK a semester early.

Sharpe is the first No. 1 overall prospect to sign with the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

Calipari was asked if Sharpe was at a point where UK could play him if needed.

"I'd rather not right now only because I think he needs more time to elevate the intensity, the fight, all of the stuff that you need," Calipari said.

There were issues with other UK players who hadn't practiced on Thursday but might have been able to go Friday.

Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins were the players who weren't in practice. Toppin suffered an ankle injury against Miss. State after awkwardly falling on a drive.

Dontaie Allen, Bryce Hopkins and Lance Ware could be called on for extended minutes if Washington and Toppin can't play.

"I have more confidence in Dontaie shooting the ball than he does," Calipari said. "Now, he and I have about the same confidence in his defense."

Calipari insists he wants Allen shooting the ball, even if the sophomore guard is missing.

Hopkins could provide valuable minutes in a game that is expected to be physical contest.

"This is a roughhouse game," Calipari said.

That should play well for Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been a powerful force inside averaging 16.3 points and 15.2 rebounds a game, which is best in college basketball.

Calipari has also taken a new approach for the team calling out screens. Wheeler has been hurt twice when he ran into opponent screens that weren't called out.

"We have the entire team responsible if he's picking up full court to let him know that there's someone there and Coach Chin (Coleman)," Calipari said. "I told Coach Chin, 'You get a technical and run out on the floor if he doesn't hear it. I'd rather you get thrown out of a game than him get hit again.' "

This is also a game where doing things right on both ends of the floor will be key.

"We have to do our stuff better than they do their stuff," Calipari said. "They take 20 3s a game. They shoot them at a high percentage, especially a couple of the guys that they know to get them off. Bill's (Self) always done a great job of creating post areas for people to score so that they get easy baskets. They play really fast. They're running dribble drive. This is the ultimate challenge going to Allen Fieldhouse."

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks with 21.3 points a game, and the 6-foot-5 senior guard is hitting 52.7% from the floor.

Braun is a 6-7 junior guard who is scoring 15.3 points a game and is shooting 51.7% from the floor.