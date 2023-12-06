No. 12 Texas men's basketball to face No. 8 Marquette, former coach Shaka Smart

No. 12 Texas vs. No. 8 Marquette

7 p.m. Wednesday, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV/radio: FS1/1300

About Texas (6-1): Guard Max Abmas, the Longhorns’ leading scorer with 16.7 points a game, exploded for a season-high 26 points in Thursday’s 77-58 win over Texas State. ... Forwards Dillon Mitchell and Kadin Shedrick each posted a double-double against Texas State, and Mitchell had a career-high four blocked shots in a career-high 38 minutes. … The game will mark the second matchup with a ranked opponent. Texas suffered its only loss Nov. 20 against No. 5 UConn at the Empire Classic in New York.

About Marquette (6-2): Former Texas coach Shaka Smart will face the Longhorns for the first time since leaving the program after six seasons. Smart compiled a 109-86 record at Texas without an NCAA Tournament win from 2015-21. ... The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 38-23 in a 75-64 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday that knocked them from a No. 3 national ranking. … Guard Kam Jones, who leads Marquette with 16.4 points a game, is shooting 42.2% from 3-point range and 51.6% from the floor.

— Thomas Jones

