No. 12 Texas A&M to face Iowa State in the Consolation Round of the ESPN Events Invitational

Texas A&M Basketball dropped its first game of the season after falling 96-89 to the 19th-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday afternoon in the semifinal round of the ESPN Invitational Tournament.

Shooting an incredible 53.3% from three-point land, the Owls took full advantage of Aggies senior forward Henry Coleman III’s first-half injury, and despite star junior guard Wade Taylor IV’s 35 points, his late game surge wasn’t enough to withstand FAU’s offensive barrage.

With the loss, Texas A&M will now face Iowa State in the Consolation round of the tournament on Sunday, as both teams look to close out the Thanksgiving break with a win before heading back home.

After the game, Aggies head coach Buzz Williams provided multiple updates regarding Coleman’s status as the veteran sustained an ankle injury. At the same time, senior point guard Tyrece Radford reportedly had a breathing issue during the game, as both are questionable to player vs. Iowa State.

Below are more details from ESPN about the Invitational:

The ESPN Events Invitational (formerly known as the Orlando Invitational and Old Spice Classic) is an early-season Division 1 college basketball tournament played each November at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Florida. The tournament, entering its 17th year in 2023, features a bracket format with 12 games over three days. Each team competes in one game per day regardless of results. The 2023 ESPN Events Invitational will be played Nov 23, 24 and 26 and will feature Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. Six of the eight teams in the field played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament The 2022 event took place on Nov. 24, 25 and 27 and was won by the Oklahoma Sooners, who defeated Ole Miss in the final.

You can view the entire tournament bracket here

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire