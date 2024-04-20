The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggie softball team takes game one in series with against Ole Miss

Sometimes, winning games is all about taking advantage of your opponent's miscues throughout the match-up. That's exactly what propelled Texas A&M (35-9, 13-6 SEC) to a 5-2 victory in game one of the series against Ole Miss (25-20, 3-13 SEC).

In the final home series in conference play, the Aggies played a close game in front of a packed crowd at Davis Diamond against a competitive adversary in Ole Miss. Every single score from A&M on the day came in the form of an unearned run and some heads-up base running. Even though the Aggies had six hits, none of them led to an RBI, but they did run on the bases.

Senior Trinity Cannon hit a single after matching goose eggs through the first three innings, and Rylan Wiggins walked, giving them two on the bases. Coach Ford had a speedster, Hailey Golden, for Cannon, and it paid off a few batters later—a passed ball allowed Golden and Wiggins to score.

After a home run in the fifth inning pushed two across for Ole Miss to tie the game, the Maroon & White got both those two back in the bottom of the frame. With Amari Harper and Kramer Eschete on base, a wild pitch and then a throwing error by the catcher plated both Harper and Eschete.

To close out the scoring, Wiggins was able to score the lone run all on her own after multiple throwing errors, which allowed her to score from second base for what would eventually be the final score of 5-2.

Game one:

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss / 5-2

Total offense: 6 hits, 5 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy W (18-7): 7.0 innings, 7 Ks, 129 pitches.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1781495248671113244

Texas A&M will be back in action in game two against Ole Miss on April 20 at 1 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

