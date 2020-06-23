No. 12 of Talladega race winner Ryan Blaney clears post-race inspection

The No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney passed post-race technical inspection Monday after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Blaney’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 191-lap event that finished in overtime at the 2.66-mile track.

No teams were found with any lug nuts not safely secured in a post-race check. With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.