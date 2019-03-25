No. 12 Oregon tops No. 13 UC Irvine to claim Sweet 16's only berth for double-digit seed

The NCAA tournament’s opening round has proven to be one of the chalkiest in history. Even the lone double-digit Sweet 16 survivor doesn’t really qualify as a Cinderella.

No. 12 seed Oregon fended off a rally from 13th-seeded UC Irvine on Sunday to claim the last remaining Sweet 16 berth with a 73-54 win.

The Ducks are the only double-digit seed to advance to the tournament’s second weekend and eliminated the last true Cinderella in the process.

Is Oregon a Cinderella?

Let’s face it. Even in a down year, a school from the Pac-12 can’t lay claim to that most esteemed of underdog status.

Ducks fend off second-half rally

The Ducks threatened to run away with the game in opening a 35-23 lead over the underdog Anteaters. But UC Irvine ensured Oregon would have to fight for it, scoring 14 unanswered points to start the second half and take a brief 37-35 lead.

Fight, the Ducks did. Oregon slammed the brakes on the rally, responding with an 8-0 run of its own to take back control of the game that it never relinquished.

Payton Pritchard led the Ducks with 18 points and 7 rebounds while Louis King tallied 16 points and four rebounds.

They advance to take on the South region’s No. 1 seed Virginia next Thursday, two wins away from the Final Four.

