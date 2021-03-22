No. 12 Oregon State sends Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State home to reach Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

No. 12 seed Oregon State sent home Oklahoma State and its superstar, projected No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham, with a 80-70 win in the second round of the men's basketball NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers staved off a furious rally by the Cowboys to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. Oregon State becomes the third double-digit seed – joining No. 11 Syracuse and No. 15 Oral Roberts – to make it to the second weekend of March Madness.

Senior guard Ethan Thompson paced Oregon State with 26 points and the Beavers (18-12) went 32-for-35 from the free-throw line to help solidify the victory. Thompson went 15-for-16 from the charity stripe.

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Winners and losers from second-round games

ANALYSIS: Five reasons Loyola Chicago is good enough to win national championship

MARCH MADNESS: NCAA Tournament schedule and results on the road to the Final Four in Indianapolis

Oregon State's Jarod Lucas reacts during his team's upset of Oklahoma State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State continues its unexpected run here in March Madness, after winning the Pac-12 Tournament just to get here and then taking down No. 5 seed Tennessee in the first round. The Beavers face Loyola Chicago, which upset No. 1 seed Illinois, in the Sweet 16.

Cunningham, a first-team USA TODAY Sports All-American, finished with 24 points and five steals in his likely final college basketball game before going to the pros. It's a disappointing end for the No. 4 seeded Cowboys, a dark-horse Final Four contender, that had gotten hot at the end of the season and had a dynamic player in Cunningham poised to make a deep run.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness: Oregon State topples Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State