Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the cross-border Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks. The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges. In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.