No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona Wildcats: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

The Jackson Arnold era has officially begun in Norman, Oklahoma. He’ll make the first start of Sooners’ career in the Alamo Bowl when the Sooners take on one of the hottest teams in the country, the Arizona Wildcats.

On paper, this looks like an even matchup between two teams that rank inside the top 50 on both sides of the ball.

Like Oklahoma, the Wildcats will be starting a freshman at quarterback, Noah Fifita. He’s played really well in 2023 and is a big reason why Arizona is on the verge of a 10-win season.

To get you ready for the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl, here are our final Sooners Wire Staff Predictions for the 2023 season.

Jackson Arnold Season

It’s been one heck of a season for Oklahoma. It didn’t end up with OU on top of the Big 12 one last time, as I believed it would, but the Sooners showed verifiable growth in many areas. Players and coaches who left improved throughout the season.

Thursday night, the Sooners take the field one last time as Team 129 against a top 15 Arizona Wildcats team who will be one of the schools replacing Oklahoma as they leave the conference they’ve dominated in football this coming summer.

The Sooners will get to see live game reps for so many young players that can be used as building blocks as they attempt to figure out what team 130 will look like next year.

And so, I offer one last prediction for the last time this season.

Oklahoma wins a thriller, and we get one or two moments from Jackson Arnold that give the fan base hope. His performance puts college football on notice that Arnold is every bit the five-star quarterback he was touted as.

I expect Seth Littrell’s experience as a play-caller and head coach will allow him to formulate a game plan to ease his young QB into the game.

Gavin Sawchuk finishes off this year with one final 100-yard game. We get a sack from another former five-star in Adepoju Adebawore, and Billy Bowman grabs another interception.

Sooners 38, Wildcats 34

Oklahoma's defense shows out

Bowl games are hard to project. The practices and experience matter a ton but the result of the game really doesn’t. So, it’s hard to dictate which team takes the game more seriously.

The Sooners had a great showing last year, albeit in a loss. A lot of young guys showed promise, and I think that’s what will happen again this season.

Seth Littrell has said the offense won’t change for this game, so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles certain situations with it not being his offense. I think Oklahoma handles it nicely and gets a win with a nice defensive showing.

Sooners 31, Wildcats 20

Big Play Day

The Arizona Wildcats are going to pose some problems for the Oklahoma Sooners. They bring in an offense averaging 34 points per game and a defense allowing just 20 points per game. Their three losses on the season were to Mississippi State in overtime early in the season and then they dropped games to Washington and USC (again in overtime).

Noah Fifita is one of the best freshman quarterbacks in the country and a name that will certainly show up on Heisman watch lists in the future. But this day won’t be about Fifita. This is the coming-out party for Jackson Arnold and Seth Littrell.

The Oklahoma Sooners offense, with roughly a month to prepare, comes out firing on all cylinders. Despite the turnover along the offensive line, the running game continues to hum, setting Arnold up with favorable coverages on the back end. The Sooners hit several big plays in the passing game, showing off Arnold’s arm, which helped him earn Elite 11 MVP and Gatorade National Player of the Year Honors in 2022.

Defensively, this game resembles much of what happened this year for the Sooners. They bend, allowing a good Arizona offense to move the ball, but they make timely stops on their side of the 50-yard line to hold the Wildcats to field goals at times throughout the game.

The final game of the 2023 season provides big plays on both sides of the ball, and like last year’s affair against an up-and-coming Florida State team, this one is a close game throughout. However, this time, the Sooners come out on top to give Brent Venables his first bowl win as a head coach.

Sooners 37, Wildcats 34

Picks from The Oklahoman

The crew over at The Oklahoman is split on who they think will win the Alamo Bowl. Check out their game predictions for Oklahoma vs. Arizona.

Picks against the spread

Looking for some betting insight, USA TODAY Sports’ Elizabeth Flores has you covered with picks against the spread.

The Sooners had a great season with a record of 10-2 and 7-2 in their final Big 12 conference season. However, they will have to face the Wildcats without quarterback Dillion Gabriel, as he entered the transfer portal after the regular season and shortly committed to Oregon. Instead, Freshman Jackson Arnold will start for the Sooners, marking the beginning of a new post-Gabriel era for Oklahoma.

Pass Defense is the Key

This writer from College Football HQ likes the Oklahoma Sooners in an upset.

Key to the game. Arizona’s passing offense vs. Oklahoma’s air defense. The Wildcats’ QB/WR combination is hard to beat right now. Noah Fifita has enlivened Arizona’s offense since taking the quarterback job, hitting over 2,500 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and is working with solid receivers, led by Tetairoa McMillan, who has over 1,240 yards and has scored 10 touchdowns. Arizona is 6th nationally in third down conversions offensively. OU is 97th against the pass on the year but makes up for it by being 2nd nationally with 19 intercepted passes, boasting a solid linebacker corps that can clog up intermediate throwing lanes and generate pressure on the passer with some regularity. – James Parks, College Football HQ at SI

