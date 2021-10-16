No. 12 Oklahoma State rallies past Texas with fourth-quarter push

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a Tanner Day for Oklahoma State.

Cowboys defensive back Tanner McCalister made a leaping interception that sealed the 12th-ranked Cowboys’ 32-24 win over Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium.

The interception came after kicker Tanner Brown gave Oklahoma State its first lead of the day with a 29-yard field goal and then Spencer Sanders pushed the lead to eight with 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left.

McCalister’s interception was the second of the day for the Cowboys off Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as the their defense slammed the door shut on the Longhorns. Texas scored only seven points after halftime while the Oklahoma State offense came to life for a 19-point fourth quarter.

Brown was an unlikely contributor. Three weeks ago, he was a kickoff specialist playing out his final season of college football after transferring from UNLV in the offseason.

Two weeks ago, he replaced Alex Hale as the placekicker.

On Saturday, Brown made four field goals, including the 29-yarder that gave the Cowboys a 25-24 lead with 4:37 to play. He added three extra-points, finishing perfect on the day.

Like every defense that has faced him this season, Oklahoma State had trouble containing Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

The powerful sophomore had a 38-yard TD run — his third score of the day — on his way to 135 yards on 21 carries. He also had three receptions for 38 yards. But almost all his damage was done in the first half as Texas jumped out 17-13 lead at the break.

On the other side, Jaylen Warren had another 100-yard effort for Oklahoma State, his fourth in as many games since taking over as the lead back.

The senior transfer from Utah State carried 33 times for 193 yards.

Oklahoma State has scored six non-offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season, and three of them belong to Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II.

On Saturday, Texas was driving with a chance to take a three-score lead in the second quarter when Taylor picked off Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. He returned the pick 85 yards for a touchdown — the Pokes only TD through the first three quarters.

Last season, Taylor had a fumble return for a touchdown against Kansas State, and took an onside kickoff attempt back for a score against Texas Tech.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State beats Texas with fourth-quarter rally to stay unbeaten