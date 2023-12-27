No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs No. 14 Arizona Wildcats: How to Watch and key players for gameday
The Oklahoma Sooners are set to wrap up their 2023 season. The Sooners currently sit at 10-2 but will face an Arizona Wildcats team that is 9-3 and ranked No. 14 in the nation.
The Sooners’ two losses came by a combined eight points. The Wildcats also know about close losses as their three losses came by a combined 16 points, two of which were in overtime.
There is a strong argument there isn’t a hotter team in college football than Arizona. They’ve won six straight by an average margin of 20.2 points per game, including four ranked wins.
They bring in the nation’s No. 18 ranked offense and the No. 36 ranked defense. They rank in the top 26 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.
Outside of their game in the Red River Rivalry, this might be the most complete team the Sooners have faced all season. So, let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players and give you an update on who is playing.
When to tune in to see the game:
Date: Dec. 28, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Weather Forecast for the game:
The game will be indoors at the Alamodome but here is what the weather will be like outside, according to Weather Bug.
55 degrees at 7:00 p.m.
52 degrees at kickoff
50 degrees at 9:00 p.m.
46 degrees at 11 p.m.
Injury Report/Opt Outs:
Oklahoma
Tyler Guyton, OL: Opt Out
Andrew Raym, OL: Opt Out
Blake Smith, TE: Questionable
Kaden Helms, TE: Out for Season
Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season
Justin Harrington, Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)
Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season
Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season
Arizona
DJ Williams, RB: Probable
Jonah Coleman, RB: Probable
Brandon Johnson, RB: Out
Jordan Morgan, OL: Opt Out
Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:
Jackson, Arnold QB: 18 of 24 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Gavin Sawchuk, RB: 105 carries for 610 yards and eight touchdowns.
Drake Stoops, WR: 78 catches for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns
Danny Stutsman, LB: 99 tackles, 16.5 for loss and three sacks
Billy Bowman, S: 61 tackles, 3.0 for loss, four pass deflections and six interceptions.
Arizona Wildcats to Watch:
Noah Fifita, QB: 217 of 295 for 2,515 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Jonah Coleman, RB: 123 carries for 851 yards and five touchdowns.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR: 80 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jacob Manu, LB: 108 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Taylor Upshaw, DE: 30 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
