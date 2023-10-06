No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs No. 4 Texas Longhorns: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

It’s finally here. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are set to meet in the Cotton bowl in Dallas this Saturday.

This is the 119th meeting in the Red River Rivalry, and both schools enter the game undefeated for the first time since the 2011 season. That game was a 55-17 beat down by the Sooners.

This is a different Texas team, though. They come in with one of the best receiving corps and offensive and defensive lines in the nation. We’ve also seen Quinn Ewers take a step in his play and a running game that had been nonexistent for much of the year woke up last week.

The Longhorns come in with the No. 43 ranked offense and No. 17 ranked defense. The Sooners come in with the nation’s No. 9 ranked offense and No. 30 ranked defense.

This has long been considered the measuring stick game for the Sooners to find out how good they are in 2023.

Without further adieu, let’s look at how to watch, the injury report, and some key players for both schools.

When to tune in to see the game

Date: Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

According to Weather Bug.

65 degrees at 10 a.m. CT

67 degrees at kickoff

71 degrees at 2 p.m. CT

71 degrees at 4 p.m. CT

Injury Report

Oklahoma

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

Texas

Ryan Watts, DB: Questionable

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE: Questionable – Expected to Play

Cole Hutson, OL: Out

Kristopher Ross, DL: Out

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 118 of 157, 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interception

Andrel Anthony: 22 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Stutsman: 49 tackles, 9 for loss and two sacks

Jaren Kanak: 22 tackles, 2 for loss and one sack

Peyton Bowen: 18 tackles and four pass deflection

Texas Longhorns to Watch

Quinn Ewers: 97 of 147 for 1,358 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception

Jonathon Brooks: 86 carries for 597 yards and five touchdowns

Xavier Worthy: 26 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns

Jaylan Ford: 32 tackles and four tackles for loss.

T’Vondre Sweat: 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack

