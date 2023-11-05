No. 12 Michigan State hockey knocks off No. 13 Ohio State, sweeps the Buckeyes

A week after the Spartans went to Massachusetts for a battle with No. 3 Boston College, that the Spartans unfortunately got swept in albeit played competitively, MSU traveled to Ohio State for their Big Ten opener against the Buckeyes.

After defeating the Buckeyes in the first game of the series on Friday, 6-0, the Spartans came back on Saturday to complete the sweep, defeating OSU, 6-4.

The game winning goal came from Tanner Kelly with 5:58 remaining in the game. Defenseman Nash Nienhuis added an empty net goal to seal the deal for Michigan State.

Isaac Howard, Patrick Geary and Gavin O’Connell (x2) also picked up tallies for the Spartans.

The Spartans will return home next weekend for another Big Ten series against Penn State.

