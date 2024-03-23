No. 12 GCU upsets No. 5 Saint Mary's for first NCAA Tournament win

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grand Canyon, with an entire section at Spokane Arena filled with Havocs and most of the rest of the crowd cheering loudly, put on a defensive clinic while making a statement Friday night that it's no longer about just getting here, but winning.

Earlier in the year, the Lopes beat an AP ranked opponent, No. 25 San Diego State, for the first time in the program's Division I history. Now GCU is moving on in the NCAA Tournament with its first win in the Big Dance, stuffing No. 5 Saint Mary's half-court offense in a 75-66 victory.

Even seeded 12th in the West Region, GCU (30-4) didn't feel like an underdog. Not with senior forward Gabe McGlothan, equipped with his Bible, having his best game in three weeks. Not with 6-foot-9 Oregon transfer Lok Wur blocking four shots and altering others. Not with Tyon Grant-Foster and Collin Moore coming out in the second half with back-to-back corner 3s.

Not with the Lopes' season-long mindset that they will take the ball to the basket as hard as they can and dare teams to stop them.

GCU made 28 of 36 free throws, while Saint Mary's made just 7 of 12.

"What a fun night to be a Lope," coach Bryce Drew said. "The crowd was outstanding out there. All the GCU people who made it from Phoenix, as well as Spokane people cheering for us. It gave a boost for our team."

Late in the game, when GCU refused to let the Gaels (26-8) get closer than eight, Grant-Foster looked into Section 103 and gestured with his hands to raise the noise level as if he were orchestrating the Havocs.

Out of a timeout, reserve guard Josh Baker waved his arm at the Havocs sections as cheers cascaded through the arena.

"Just wonderful," Grant-Foster said of the crowd support. "I mean, they're called Havocs. They wreak havoc. They do what they need to do for us. It's wonderful."

Drew looked over at the three players next to him on the postgame media conference table on how they bought in together with the rest of the guys in the locker room.

It started in the summer bonding in the Bahamas with exhibition games.

It took off in the season's start with the 6-7 Grant-Foster making an immediate impact, showing the two heart surgeries and not being able to play in a college basketball game for two years was only motivation to show his career is just starting.

Grant-Foster had 22 points on 6 of 13 shooting, making 2 of 5 3-pointers, and 8 of 14 free throws. He also had seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

After the two 3s to open the second half jump-started the Lopes, getting them into a rhythm they struggled with in the first half when they were willing to play ugly to take a 28-27 halftime lead, Grant-Foster, McGlothan and Ray Harrison simply put their heads down and barreled their way to the basket. If they weren't scoring, they were going to the line.

GCU ranked fifth in the nation in getting fouled and that continued Friday.

"I felt like going into the locker room after the first half we didn't play our best basketball," said Harrison, who had 17 points, and six assists, and made 7 of 8 free throws. "We knew the first four minutes we wanted to be aggressive. I was just trying to stay composed and trust the work I put in."

Harrison, Moore and Jovan Blacksher Jr., all took turns covering Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney, who had 13 points, making only 5 of 21 shots, 3 of 13 from distance.

The Gaels prided themselves in being the second-best defense in the country. But GCU scored 17 more points than they were allowing per game, and they were miffed trying to find open looks out of their patient, half-court sets. Three times, the shot clock expired on them.

They were held to 39% shooting and 7 for 25 3-pointers.

"I think our length on recovery plays," Drew said about what stood out on defense. "They got the ball a lot of those possessions where they wanted it. And we just had some spectacular plays at the rim to deflect balls."

When Saint Mary's started to attack as the shot clock wound down, Wur, Grant-Foster or McGlothan were there to reject shots. During one sequence, Wur blocked successive shots. Down the stretch, McGlothan kept GCU possessions alive fighting off the bigger Mitchell Saxen (14 points, 11 rebounds) for rebounds.

"We're not done yet," said McGlothan, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Grand Canyon moves onto Sunday's round of 32 matchup against No. 4 seed Alabama, which will be the complete opposite of Saint Mary's and try to get the ball downcourt in nanoseconds to score.

McGlothan hadn't scored in double figures in five games. He was trying to manage an assortment of aches in his body, mainly his back and hip. But he kept battling through.

"Adversity hits at random times, but you've got to find out what's your rock," McGlothan said, holding up his Bible he brought with him to the postgame news conference. "For me, it's this. The Bible. Jesus Christ. To have Jesus Christ as your teammate, it's the best thing you can have in the world."

McGlothan kept his Bible under the bench the entire game, pulling it out after the win.

"Just trusting," McGlothan said. "No matter what happens, I'm going to evolve."

