No. 12 Creighton slips past shorthanded No. 5 Marquette
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Bluejays’ 89-75 win over the Golden Eagles and discusses how many Big East teams can make a deep tournament run.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action is a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Scottie Barnes broke a bone in his left hand Friday night, and is now out indefinitely.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner insinuated that Mecole Hardman tipped the Eagles off.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
In today's edition: A new model for the 14-team playoff, the Celtics' dominance, England's three-team race, The Florida Man Games, and more.