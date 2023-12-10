No. 12 Colorado State’s perfect start ends in upset loss to Saint Mary’s

Undefeated no more.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday as Saint Mary’s came into a sold-out Moby Arena and snatched a 64-61 win.

The Rams trailed most of the game. They were down nine with less than 7 minutes to go but fought back to briefly take the lead in the final minutes.

Saint Mary’s made the key plays late to knock off the No. 12/13 Rams.

Here’s a look at how it happened and what it means.

Thin margins in low-scoring game

CSU (9-1) came roaring back from a 55-46 deficit with 6:48 to go and led 57-56 with 2:10 left.

From there, Saint Mary’s made the winning plays. Joshua Jefferson hit a hook shot then the Rams turned the ball over.

Saint Mary’s (5-5) then was forced into an in-bounds pass with 2 seconds left on the shot clock. CSU shut off the top Saint Mary’s options, but Jefferson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a four-point game.

“We guarded it exactly the way we wanted it,” CSU coach Niko Medved said. “Give that kid credit. That was a huge play in the game.”

Jefferson entered the game 2-26 (7.8%) from the 3-point range and 35.7% overall shooting. He went 2-5 from 3-point land and 7-13 shooting on the game.

CSU was down three with the ball with 14.2 seconds left. Isaiah Stevens fired a tough 3-pointer that missed, the Rams grabbed a rebound and Nique Clifford had a 3-point attempt that also missed, leaving CSU with its first loss.

Jefferson’s performance (he finished with 16 after averaging 8.4 per game) and a career-high 18 from Augustas Marciulionis (he was averaging 8.8 per game) swung the game.

Knocked out of flow

Saint Mary’s is one of the top defensive teams in the nation, entering Saturday 10th in the nation in holding opponents to 60 points per game.

The Gaels are long, physical and muck up the paint with their defense. CSU raced out to an 8-0 lead with free-flowing offense but then got stuck in the mud.

Stevens had an uncharacteristic six turnovers, and Saint Mary’s beat CSU 20-14 in points off turnovers.

“If you just look at the guys they put on the floor, they’re as physical as all get-out. They’re extremely sound, disciplined, just tough,” Stevens said. “We knew what it was going be coming in. It wasn’t going to be a super pretty game, necessarily. We knew we were going to have to match their physicality. There were times where we did, but there were also moments where we could have been better.”

A combination of factors knocked CSU’s typically potent offense out of flow: Turnovers at bad times, physicality of defense and some inexperience.

CSU was playing without two veterans, the injured Josiah Strong and Jalen Lake. They space the floor with their 3-point abilities and also have a lot of experience in tough games like this. Their absences meant the Rams had their depth cut.

There were missed chances for a pass to an open shot and few paint opportunities.

“I didn’t think our flow offensively was great. A lot of that is Saint Mary’s defense, but it wasn’t going to be easy tonight. I don’t think we trusted it very well,” Medved said.

CSU was second in the nation in field goal percentage but shot just 37% in this one. Stevens (20), Patrick Cartier (16) and Clifford (15) led the Rams in scoring, but no one else had more than six.

What it means for CSU

Saint Mary’s entered the game with a sub-.500 record and NET ranking of 147. On the surface it looks a bad loss, but the reality at end of season will likely look different.

KenPom had the Gaels at No. 71, meaning the underlying metrics showed a much better team than the record. Saint Mary’s was picked to win the West Coast Conference ahead of Gonzaga and is still considered a potential NCAA Tournament team.

“We’ll grow from it and we’ll learn,” Medved said.

Any home loss in front of a sold-out crowd is tough to take. It will have some impact on CSU’s NCAA Tournament resume but is by no means a backbreaker, especially given it came with two key players out.

Given the previous wins vs. Creighton, Colorado, Washington and Boston College, the Rams still have a nice nonconference resume.

The key now is to finish strong. CSU doesn’t play again until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at home against CSU-Pueblo. What should be the lone true test of nonconference play is a tricky Friday, Dec. 22, game at Loyola-Marymount.

