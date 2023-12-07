No. 12 Colorado State basketball escapes with a nervy win vs. Denver

This is a “exhale deeply” one.

An injury-hit Colorado State men’s basketball team was hit with a real scare by local foe Denver Wednesday night.

The Rams were without their two best perimeter defenders and DU took advantage with a barrage of 3-pointers and led by four points at half.

It’s the type of loss that can put a significant hole in a resume.

But the Rams fought back with spark from some of the younger players on the roster to pull out a 90-80 win.

The No. 12/13-ranked Rams move to 9-0 on the season and will happily take a bit of a metrics hit from the close(ish) win in exchange for leaving with another victory.

Two of CSU's top six players and two of the best defenders in Jalen Lake and Josiah Strong were out injured.

It meant different lineups and different challenges, especially against Denver star guard Tommy Bruner who is third in the country in scoring.

Bruner lit up the scoreboard and finished with 28 points.

But CSU received a key second-half spark from someone who has hardly played this season. Sophomore guard Tavi Jackson made his first appearance in CSU's last game vs. Washington and that was for less than a minute.

He was key in this one. CSU turned the game middle of the second half in part with Jackson's sparkplug play with aggressive defense, attacking offense and a couple key buckets. He finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 13 minutes of action. He led CSU in plus/minus at plus-19.

A 7-0 CSU run put the Rams up 76-66 near the 4-minute mark and the Rams held off Denver's late challenges. The run included a Nique Clifford dunk, Isaiah Stevens midrange, Patrick Cartier steal and Clifford dunk to get the crowd rocking.

Denver never was closer than five after that.

Star guard Stevens shot 1-7 in the first half as seemingly every shot hit every bit of the rim but didn't fall. He had enough key shots in the second half and finished with 17 points and nine assists.

It wasn't the prettiest and CSU will have to cope better with the injuries, but it's a win. Next up is an even bigger challenge when CSU hosts Saint Mary's at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Check back to Coloradoan.com/sports for more on the game.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: No. 12 Colorado State basketball escapes with a nervy win vs. Denver